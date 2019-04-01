Honor 8C: specs, features, price in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Honor has launched their newest entry in the budget arena, the 8C, on Friday, March 29.
Here are the specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset
- 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM
- 4,000 mAh battery
- Face unlock feature
- Rear fingerprint unlock
- 13MP + 2MP rear cameras
- 8 MP front camera
- 6.23-inch 720 x 1520 display with 19:9 ratio
- "Cat's Eye" design, a glossy finish said to mimic the eyes of a cat
The phone is available now at P7,999 at all Honor-authorized brand shops and kiosks nationwide. From March 30 to April 6, it will be available exclusively on online shopping site Shopee.
The phone competes with the likes of Realme 3, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, and the Samsung Galaxy A30. – Rappler.com