The pricing for the Xiaomi Mi 9 starts at P22,990

Published 6:39 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi launched its new flagship phone, the Mi 9, on Friday, March 29.

Here are the specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

Rear triple-camera setup (48MP main, 16MP ultra wide-angle, and a 12MP telephoto camera)

6.39-inch AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio with teardrop notch

All-curved back cover design

Holographic rainbow finish

In-screen fingerprint sensor

3,300 mAh battery

20W wireless fast charging + 27W wired charging (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+)

Enhanced bass audio output

Colors: piano black, ocean blue, and lavander violet.

The Mi 9 will have two variants: A 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant for P22,990, and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at P24,990. At that price, it's well within the range of the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Vivo V15 Pro.

It's available now at Mi Authorized Stores and will soon be available on Lazada. – Rappler.com