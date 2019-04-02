Have some tips to help you survive 'Apex Legends,' the newest hit battle royale title

Published 6:17 PM, April 02, 2019

It’s so intimidating now to get into any shooter game, especially if you’re the type who’s skedaddled onto other genres with less in-your-face action.

That’s the case with Apex Legends, an evolution of the basic battle royale game with squad elements and unique character skills more akin to MOBA titles like Dota 2 or Arena of Valor. The game’s personality stands out, and makes battle royale flagbearer PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds look plain by comparison. It’s fun, so try not to miss it.

Here are some tips if you’re only beginning to play now:

1) Get used to the weapons.

You’ll die a lot at first, and you’ll have trouble getting even one shot in. But don’t let that get you down. Get a feel for all the weapons. It’s great if you get a weapon you like, but it doesn’t always happen. Whatever gun you get, just roll with the punches, and fire away, and get a feel for how the gun recoils and generally behaves. Over time you’ll get used to a good array of weapons – call them your constants – that will allow you to have a fighting chance in the game’s many situations.

You’ll need to be acquainted with all the guns because during the early game, you use whatever weapon you find.

2) Training is your best friend.

It’s not as fun as actually firing at a live, moving avatar, but this may help you greatly. In the training mode, you get to use all of the weapons available in the game. Here you can just fire away all you want, shooting at stationary targets so you see how a weapon behaves.

3) The early game mad scramble is where you want to be.

Don’t avoid the action. Try to land at a well-populated spot early where you’ll have a chance to get battle experience right away. It’s the experience of being in the fights that you need to amass – avoiding enemies, outsmarting them, using your skills, looking for cover, looking for an advantageous location.

You’ll only get these if you don’t turtle too much, avoiding encounters until the very end where you’ll eventually get creamed, most likely, by a high-skilled squad.

Of course, it goes without saying that if this is truly your first 10 or 20 games, be evasive of encounters first so you can just get familiar with the controls, without having to worry about an opponent carving you off.

4) Spectate.

After you die, you have the ability to either join a new game or spectate on remaining players. Sometimes, it’s nice to do this, especially if you happen upon a skilled player. You’ll pick up a few things here and there.

Or you know, there’s always YouTube too.

5) Don’t blow your lid.

It’s easy to get mad at this game – just like most other multiplayer titles, right? But this game type, more so. An unlucky drop, bad loot, there will be times when you won’t even last 10 seconds. Just quit the game, especially if you feel like your teammates won’t have a chance to revive you, and boot up a new game. (Of course, if you’re playing with friends, you’re most likely to stay and wait for recovery unless your entire squad dies.)

6) It’s all in the landing.

Land as close to the supply bins, and other known sources of loot. This is especially crucial in the early game, and an easy way to get some kills. There will be times when you’ve gotten a weapon and an enemy nearby has not, and will have to fight with his bare hands. It’s funny, but also gratifying because as a beginner you can take all the kills you are able to get.

7) Stay close to the squad.

Don’t wander off too far from the team. Most likely, you won’t be finding a lot of one-on-one moments. Most of the encounters you’ll be in will have you fighting a squad – it’s how the game is designed. One versus three? Your prospects aren’t too good, unless you’re one of those maniacs who’ve obviously devoted their lives to the genre.

8) You’ll need higher-level loot as the game goes on.

Again, it’s the nature of the genre. Successful squads pick up better weapons, health kits, armor as they loot around and eliminate other squads that are also bearing nice loot. You’ll have to ramp up with them. There are 4 levels of items: plain, blue, purple, and gold. Literally: go for gold. But those are very, very rare. So: go for purple.

Get the high-capacity health kits too and shield recharges. This makes a huge difference when you’re in extended gun fights.

9) Cover is crucial.

It’s a big part of your defense. The ideal position is where you can shoot the enemy, and then hide back when you have to reload. Whittle the opponents’ health away, taking potshots, then hiding, then shooting again, so they’re a little bit softer when they’ve gotten near you.

And when you’ve run out of ammo, switch to your secondary gun instead of reloading your primary in the middle of an intense firefight. When running or entering rooms, make sure your crosshairs are centered where the enemy may suddenly appear – less adjustments for you when they finally do.

10) You don’t have to be the Michael Jordan of Apex Legends.

It’s a game. Just play it and enjoy it. Maybe you’ll one day be the G.O.A.T. Perhaps you can just play casually, pulling off some exciting wins from time to time and having fun!

– Rappler.com