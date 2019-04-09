It's priced at $160

Published 11:17 AM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Looking to stream games more conveniently? Razer's Ripsaw HD might be what you need.

Razer's new capture card, released Monday, April 8, is a plug-and-play device where streamers can plug in a mic, a pair of headphones, their console or gaming PC, their secondary streaming PC, and gaming monitor.

Users just need to plug in their gaming device, and their monitor to the Ripsaw HD via HDMI, and the streaming PC via a USB-C connection. At $160, it's said to be an entry-level device designed for new streamers.

One competitor is the $180 Elgato HD60 S, notes The Verge. But aside from the lower price, the Ripsaw HD has one other thing going for it: it offers 4K passthrough, meaning you can play up to a 4K resolution while streaming. The original Ripsaw and the HD60 S only have 1080p passthrough, meaning you can only play up to 1080p while streaming. – Rappler.com