Here are some of your options from the last quarter if you're looking for a new phone

Published 4:44 PM, April 11, 2019

If you’re currently on the lookout for a brand new phone, you might be in luck. The first quarter of the year saw the launch of over two dozen phones that range from flagship to budget models.

We’re taking a quick look at all of them below:

Cherry Mobile Flare J1 Lite

Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core processor

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Battery: 2,000mAh

Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP front

Price: P2,599

Myphone my29s

Processor: 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Battery: 2,400mAh

Camera: 5MP AF rear camera, 5MP front camera

Price: P2,999

Cherry Mobile Flare J2 Prime

Processor: 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6580

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Battery: 2,800mAh

Camera: 13MP AF rear camera, 5MP front camera

Price: P3,699

Huawei Y6 Pro 2019

Processor: 2.0GHz MediaTek MT6761

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 3,020mAh

Camera: 13MP AF f/1.8 rear camera, 8MP FF front camera

Price: P6,990

Realme 3

Processor: Mediatek P60 12nm

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB

Battery: 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, 13MP front camera

Camera: 4,230mAh

Price: starts at P6,990

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE (artificial intelligence engine)

RAM: 3GB/4GB/6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 13MP front camera

Price: starts at P7,990

Honor 8c

Processor: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 8MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P7,999

ASUS ZenFone Max M2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 13MP + 2MP f/1.8 dual rear cameras with PDAF, 8MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P8,995

Meizu X8

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 3,210mAh

Camera: 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 20MP front camera

Price: P16,990

Honor 10 Lite

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB

Battery: 3,400mAh

Camera: 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual rear cameras, 24MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P9,990 for the 32GB storage model and P10,990 for the 64GB model

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 3,500mAh

Camera: 13MP f/2.0 + 5MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 8MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P9,990

Huawei Y7 Pro 2019

Processor: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 3MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras with AI Scene Detection, 16MP front camera

Price: P9,990

Samsung Galaxy M20

Processor: 1.8GHz Exynos 7904

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Camera: 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP f/2.2 wide-angle dual rear cameras, 8MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P10,990

Samsung Galaxy A30

Processor: Exynos 7904

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 16MP f/1.7 PDAF + 5MP f/2.2 dual rear cameras, 16MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P13,990

Huawei P30 Lite

Processor: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 3,340mAh

Camera: 24MP, f/1.8 wide angle, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP bokeh lens, 32MP front camera

Price: P16,990

Samsung Galaxy A50

Processor: Exynos 9610

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 25MP f/1.7 AF + 5MP f/2.2 FF + 8MP f/2.2 FF triple rear cameras, 25MP f/1.7 front camera

Price: P17,990

Vivo V15

Processor: 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 12MP f/1.78 standard + 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle + 5MP f/2.4 depth-sensing triple rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 “elevating front camera”

Price: P17,999

Oppo F11 Pro

Processor: MediaTek Helio P70

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 16MP pop-up front camera

Price: P18,990

Xiaomi Mi 9

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 3,300mAh

Camera: 48MP f/1.75 main + 16MP f/2.2 wide angle + 12MP f/2.2 telephoto triple rear cameras, 20MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: starts at P22,990

Vivo V15 Pro

Processor: Snapdragon 675 AIE (artificial intelligence engine)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 3,700mAh

Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.4 triple rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 “elevating front camera”

Price: P23,999

Huawei P30

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 3,650mAh

Camera: 40MP wide angle f/1.8 + 16MP ultra wide angle f/2.2 + 8MP telephoto f/2.4 with OIS triple rear cameras, 32 MP, f/2.0 front camera

Price: P36,990

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Processor: Exynos 9820 8nm

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 3,100mAh

Camera: 12MP wide dual aperture f/1.5 - f/2.4 + 16MP ultra wide FF dual rear cameras, 10MP f/1.9 main front camera

Price: P39,990

Samsung Galaxy S10

Processor: Exynos 9820 8nm

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 3,400mAh

Camera: 12MP wide dual aperture f/1.5 - f/2.4 + 16MP ultra wide FF + 12MP telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/1.9 main front camera

Price: P49,990

Huawei P30 Pro

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,200mAh battery

Camera: 40MP wide angle f/1.6 with OIS + 20MP ultra wide angle f/2.2 + 8MP telephoto f/3.4 with OIS + Huawei time-of-flight (ToF) quad rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P50,990

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Processor: Exynos 9820 8nm

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/1TB

Battery: 4,100mAh

Camera: 12MP wide dual aperture f/1.5 - f/2.4 + 16MP ultra wide FF + 12MP telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/1.9 main + 8MP f/2.2 dual front cameras

Price: P55,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage and P89,990 for the 12GB RAM/1TB storage

