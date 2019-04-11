Phones of Q1 2019 from least to most expensive
If you’re currently on the lookout for a brand new phone, you might be in luck. The first quarter of the year saw the launch of over two dozen phones that range from flagship to budget models.
We’re taking a quick look at all of them below:
Cherry Mobile Flare J1 Lite
Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core processor
RAM: 1GB
Storage: 8GB
Battery: 2,000mAh
Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP front
Price: P2,599
Myphone my29s
Processor: 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor
RAM: 1GB
Storage: 8GB
Battery: 2,400mAh
Camera: 5MP AF rear camera, 5MP front camera
Price: P2,999
Cherry Mobile Flare J2 Prime
Processor: 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6580
RAM: 1GB
Storage: 8GB
Battery: 2,800mAh
Camera: 13MP AF rear camera, 5MP front camera
Price: P3,699
Huawei Y6 Pro 2019
Processor: 2.0GHz MediaTek MT6761
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery: 3,020mAh
Camera: 13MP AF f/1.8 rear camera, 8MP FF front camera
Price: P6,990
Realme 3
Processor: Mediatek P60 12nm
RAM: 3GB/4GB
Storage: 32GB/64GB
Battery: 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, 13MP front camera
Camera: 4,230mAh
Price: starts at P6,990
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE (artificial intelligence engine)
RAM: 3GB/4GB/6GB
Storage: 64GB/128GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 13MP front camera
Price: starts at P7,990
Honor 8c
Processor: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 8MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P7,999
ASUS ZenFone Max M2
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 13MP + 2MP f/1.8 dual rear cameras with PDAF, 8MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P8,995
Meizu X8
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 3,210mAh
Camera: 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 20MP front camera
Price: P16,990
Honor 10 Lite
Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB/64GB
Battery: 3,400mAh
Camera: 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual rear cameras, 24MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P9,990 for the 32GB storage model and P10,990 for the 64GB model
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery: 3,500mAh
Camera: 13MP f/2.0 + 5MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 8MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P9,990
Huawei Y7 Pro 2019
Processor: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 3MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras with AI Scene Detection, 16MP front camera
Price: P9,990
Samsung Galaxy M20
Processor: 1.8GHz Exynos 7904
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery: 5,000mAh
Camera: 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP f/2.2 wide-angle dual rear cameras, 8MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P10,990
Samsung Galaxy A30
Processor: Exynos 7904
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 16MP f/1.7 PDAF + 5MP f/2.2 dual rear cameras, 16MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P13,990
Huawei P30 Lite
Processor: Kirin 710 octa-core processor
RAM: 6GB
Battery: 3,340mAh
Camera: 24MP, f/1.8 wide angle, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP bokeh lens, 32MP front camera
Price: P16,990
Samsung Galaxy A50
Processor: Exynos 9610
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 25MP f/1.7 AF + 5MP f/2.2 FF + 8MP f/2.2 FF triple rear cameras, 25MP f/1.7 front camera
Price: P17,990
Vivo V15
Processor: 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 12MP f/1.78 standard + 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle + 5MP f/2.4 depth-sensing triple rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 “elevating front camera”
Price: P17,999
Oppo F11 Pro
Processor: MediaTek Helio P70
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.4 dual rear cameras, 16MP pop-up front camera
Price: P18,990
Xiaomi Mi 9
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 6GB
Battery: 3,300mAh
Camera: 48MP f/1.75 main + 16MP f/2.2 wide angle + 12MP f/2.2 telephoto triple rear cameras, 20MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: starts at P22,990
Vivo V15 Pro
Processor: Snapdragon 675 AIE (artificial intelligence engine)
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 3,700mAh
Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.4 triple rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 “elevating front camera”
Price: P23,999
Huawei P30
Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 3,650mAh
Camera: 40MP wide angle f/1.8 + 16MP ultra wide angle f/2.2 + 8MP telephoto f/2.4 with OIS triple rear cameras, 32 MP, f/2.0 front camera
Price: P36,990
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Processor: Exynos 9820 8nm
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 3,100mAh
Camera: 12MP wide dual aperture f/1.5 - f/2.4 + 16MP ultra wide FF dual rear cameras, 10MP f/1.9 main front camera
Price: P39,990
Samsung Galaxy S10
Processor: Exynos 9820 8nm
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 3,400mAh
Camera: 12MP wide dual aperture f/1.5 - f/2.4 + 16MP ultra wide FF + 12MP telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/1.9 main front camera
Price: P49,990
Huawei P30 Pro
Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4,200mAh battery
Camera: 40MP wide angle f/1.6 with OIS + 20MP ultra wide angle f/2.2 + 8MP telephoto f/3.4 with OIS + Huawei time-of-flight (ToF) quad rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P50,990
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Processor: Exynos 9820 8nm
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128GB/1TB
Battery: 4,100mAh
Camera: 12MP wide dual aperture f/1.5 - f/2.4 + 16MP ultra wide FF + 12MP telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/1.9 main + 8MP f/2.2 dual front cameras
Price: P55,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage and P89,990 for the 12GB RAM/1TB storage
– Rappler.com