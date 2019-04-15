Step away from the torrent machine

Published 2:16 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We’re here. TV’s biggest event so far for 2019 has arrived: the final season of Game Of Thrones having aired in the Philippines Monday, April 15, 9 am.

While the reality is that there are less-than-legal means of watching the show, consumers do have some legitimate streaming options along with the traditional cable subscriptions. The choices are somewhat limited and involves a fair deal of commitment compared to a true streaming platform like Netflix, but they're also completely legal.

Here are your options:

1) HBO Go

The app is free to use, but you need to have a cable subscription with Sky Cable that includes HBO in the package. The cheapest such package is P300 per month, but it requires you to get a cable box that costs P1,600 if you’re willing to be locked in for 36 months, or P3,000 if you don’t want to be locked in. Details here from the official website.

2) Converge Freedom

Internet service provider Converge also has its new cable-like content platform, Converge Freedom, launched last March.

Converge Freedom uses an app, either on Android or iOS, with the cheapest package that includes HBO priced at P300 monthly for Metro Manila subscribers and P500 monthly for non-Metro Manila subscribers. The caveat: you’ll need to be a Converge internet subscriber, whose cheapest consumer package is P1,500 monthly for a 25Mbps connection.

The best part? Converge Freedom has no lock-in period. The actual internet service has a 24-month lock-in period with installation fees, but the content service, Converge Freedom, is cancellable anytime – meaning after Game of Thrones is done in about two months or so, Converge subsrcibers can just cancel it consequence-free.

And even if you are subscribed to them, you’ll also have to double check with Converge regarding availability. We have attempted signing up for a Freedom account in Pasig City, but their sign-up service said there was no available package in the area. Check out their FAQ page here.

3) Cignal

Satellite TV service provider Cignal’s cheapest package with HBO is P520 monthly, an initial cash-out of P1,700, and a lock-in period of 24 months.

As is the case with many non-US countries, fully-legal streaming choices in the Philippines for HBO are very limited. In the United States, they currently have HBO Now, a $15-per-month streaming service, and it's exclusive to the US and US territories. The HBO channel can also be added via other streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime and PlayStation Vue, at a similar price.

For now, Filipino consumers will have to settle for more traditionally-structured content offerings.

How are you watching Game Of Thrones? – Rappler.com