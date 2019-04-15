Xiaomi Redmi 7: specs, features, price in the Philippines
Following the P8,000 Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi prepares to release the even cheaper Redmi 7 on April 19.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chip and a 6.26-inch display with teardrop notch, the budget phone’s price starts at P5,890. (READ: Phones of Q1 2019 from least to most expensive)
Here are the key specs and features:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core chip
- 2GB/3GB RAM
- 12MP + 2MP AI dual camera
- 4,000 mAh battery
- 16GB/32GB storage
- 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display with teardrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio
- Colors: comet blue, lunar red, eclipse black
- Gorilla Glass 5
- 8MP front camera with gesture controls
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- Dedicated microSD slot up to 512GB
- MIUI 10 over Android 9 Pie
Here's the phone in the other colors:
The Redmi 7 will be exclusively available on Shopee and will retail at P5,890 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant, and P6,490 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. – Rappler.com