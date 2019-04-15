The phone will come out on April 19 with a starting price of P5,890

Published 6:17 PM, April 15, 2019

Following the P8,000 Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi prepares to release the even cheaper Redmi 7 on April 19.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chip and a 6.26-inch display with teardrop notch, the budget phone’s price starts at P5,890. (READ: Phones of Q1 2019 from least to most expensive)

Here are the key specs and features:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core chip

2GB/3GB RAM

12MP + 2MP AI dual camera

4,000 mAh battery

16GB/32GB storage

6.26-inch HD+ LCD display with teardrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio

Colors: comet blue, lunar red, eclipse black

Gorilla Glass 5

8MP front camera with gesture controls

Rear fingerprint sensor

Dedicated microSD slot up to 512GB

MIUI 10 over Android 9 Pie

Here's the phone in the other colors:

The Redmi 7 will be exclusively available on Shopee and will retail at P5,890 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant, and P6,490 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. – Rappler.com