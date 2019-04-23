It's P3,000 cheaper than the 'Pro' version, whose main difference is its notch-free screen

Published 4:15 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A week after the release of the OPPO F11 Pro, the standard, “non-Pro” variant came into the market on April 15. The standard F11 is cheaper by P3,000 than the Pro, priced at P15,990 compared to the Pro’s P18,990 price tag.

Here are the specs:

MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chip

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

6.5-inch full HD+ (2,34px0 x 1,080px) display with teardrop notch

48MP + 5MP dual rear camera

16MP front camera

Face unlock

Fingerprint scanner

ColorOS 6.0 over Android 9 Pie

4,020 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging

Colors: fluorite purple, marble green

There are no major differences between the F11 and F11 Pro. The only real difference is that the Pro has a notch-free screen with its use of a motorized pop-up camera. The standard F11 has a teardrop notch housing the same 16MP selfie camera. Both have the same processor, RAM, and storage amount.

Other phones within the F11's range include the P16,990 Huawei P30 Lite and the P13,990 Samsung Galaxy A30. – Rappler.com