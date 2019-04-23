OPPO F11: Price, specs, features
MANILA, Philippines – A week after the release of the OPPO F11 Pro, the standard, “non-Pro” variant came into the market on April 15. The standard F11 is cheaper by P3,000 than the Pro, priced at P15,990 compared to the Pro’s P18,990 price tag.
Here are the specs:
- MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chip
- Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- 6.5-inch full HD+ (2,34px0 x 1,080px) display with teardrop notch
- 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Face unlock
- Fingerprint scanner
- ColorOS 6.0 over Android 9 Pie
- 4,020 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging
- Colors: fluorite purple, marble green
There are no major differences between the F11 and F11 Pro. The only real difference is that the Pro has a notch-free screen with its use of a motorized pop-up camera. The standard F11 has a teardrop notch housing the same 16MP selfie camera. Both have the same processor, RAM, and storage amount.
Other phones within the F11's range include the P16,990 Huawei P30 Lite and the P13,990 Samsung Galaxy A30. – Rappler.com
