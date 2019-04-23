Nintendo Game Boy turns 30: Here’s how people celebrated
MANILA, Philippines – There’s no system more synonymous to handheld gaming than
the Game Boy.
First released by Nintendo in April of 1989, the Game Boy opened up a world of
possibilities for portable entertainment – some of which are still very much present in
gaming today.
It would go on to sell millions of units worldwide, spawn a family of successors, and
become a cultural phenomenon. All thanks to inventor Gunpei Yokoi’s approach to
create something new from outdated technology, which he dubbed “lateral thinking with
withered technology”.
With 8-bit graphics, a monochrome display, and a chunky design, the Game Boy was
neither the most graphically sophisticated or technologically advanced system of its
time. But it’s arguably the first to get handheld gaming right, offering a great list of titles
you could play whenever and wherever you wanted at an affordable price. It was unlike
anything that ever came before it.
People from across the internet celebrated the 30th anniversary of the beloved system
in a bunch of different ways. Here are some of them below:
Twitter user @Bigcoyote commemorated the Game Boy’s anniversary by showing off
his collection, shaped as the number 30.
Happy Birthday #GameBoy !!!#GameBoy30th pic.twitter.com/9BrpTz4uQe— GOM (@Bigcoyote) April 21, 2019
Reddit user u/RuprechtsTrident shared a photo of his Game Boy with Tetris booted up.
Meanwhile, Twitter user @ChrisPariano showcased art that shows popular PlayStation
3 game Demon Souls rendered for the Game Boy.
Happy 30th, #gameboy ! Here's my Demon's Souls demake in all it's 4 color glory! #pixelart #retro #gamedev #gameboy30th pic.twitter.com/oH3mY7YWfp— Christopher Pariano (@ChrisPariano) April 22, 2019
Reddit user u/thewesker posted an image of the different generations of Game Boy
systems from his collection.
Twitter user @Rgznsk_ shared a pretty cool voxel render of the Game Boy.
Happy Birthday! #GameBoy #voxelart #magicavoxel pic.twitter.com/EkQ7eCRe0D— Lucas Rgznsk (@Rgznsk_) April 21, 2019
Twitter user @gamingmuso sang his Game Boy a birthday song.
Today is the 30th Anniversary of the awesome @Nintendo Game Boy— The Gaming Muso (@gamingmuso) April 21, 2019
To mark this very special occasion I decided to sing a song to mine..#nintendo #gameboy pic.twitter.com/jmtftxWzgL
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo not too long ago posted a photo of his co-stars Chris
Evans and Scarlett Johansson playing with their Game Boys while on set.
#FBF to our long days on the #AvengersEndgame set @ChrisEvans— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 12, 2019
Only 2 more weeks to go! pic.twitter.com/yNYSUhHi6v
– Rappler.com
