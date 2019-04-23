Happy birthday, Game Boy!

Published 6:14 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no system more synonymous to handheld gaming than

the Game Boy.

First released by Nintendo in April of 1989, the Game Boy opened up a world of

possibilities for portable entertainment – some of which are still very much present in

gaming today.

It would go on to sell millions of units worldwide, spawn a family of successors, and

become a cultural phenomenon. All thanks to inventor Gunpei Yokoi’s approach to

create something new from outdated technology, which he dubbed “lateral thinking with

withered technology”.

With 8-bit graphics, a monochrome display, and a chunky design, the Game Boy was

neither the most graphically sophisticated or technologically advanced system of its

time. But it’s arguably the first to get handheld gaming right, offering a great list of titles

you could play whenever and wherever you wanted at an affordable price. It was unlike

anything that ever came before it.

People from across the internet celebrated the 30th anniversary of the beloved system

in a bunch of different ways. Here are some of them below:

Twitter user @Bigcoyote commemorated the Game Boy’s anniversary by showing off

his collection, shaped as the number 30.



Reddit user u/RuprechtsTrident shared a photo of his Game Boy with Tetris booted up.



Meanwhile, Twitter user @ChrisPariano showcased art that shows popular PlayStation

3 game Demon Souls rendered for the Game Boy.



Reddit user u/thewesker posted an image of the different generations of Game Boy

systems from his collection.



Twitter user @Rgznsk_ shared a pretty cool voxel render of the Game Boy.



Twitter user @gamingmuso sang his Game Boy a birthday song.

Today is the 30th Anniversary of the awesome @Nintendo Game Boy



To mark this very special occasion I decided to sing a song to mine..#nintendo #gameboy pic.twitter.com/jmtftxWzgL — The Gaming Muso (@gamingmuso) April 21, 2019



Avengers star Mark Ruffalo not too long ago posted a photo of his co-stars Chris

Evans and Scarlett Johansson playing with their Game Boys while on set.

#FBF to our long days on the #AvengersEndgame set @ChrisEvans



Only 2 more weeks to go! pic.twitter.com/yNYSUhHi6v — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 12, 2019

– Rappler.com