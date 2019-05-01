A new Facebook design, a new Instagram camera, and Facebook Dating highlight Facebook's slew of F8 2019 announcements

Published 10:38 AM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook just announced a slew of changes to its main platform and its other apps at its developer conference, F8 2019, on Tuesday, April 30 (US time).

As expected, they’re focusing on small-scale connections and groups – more private, and more intimate, a reaction to their huge scale data privacy issues from the past couple of years.

But that’s not all. Here’s a list of the other announcements.

1. Facebook Messenger code being rebuilt

The rebuild is supposed to result in a faster, lighter app, expected to come out this year.

2. Watching videos together on Messenger

Facebook is introducing a way to invite others to watch a video you’re currently watching while messaging or on a video chat – one of the ways they’re fulfilling their new Facebook-as-a-living-room tenet.

3. Messenger will have a desktop app

An expansion of Facebook’s desktop messaging feature, Facebook says it will allow group video calls, project collaboration, and other multi-tasking features. It rolls out later this year for both Windows and Mac.

4. More visibility for Stories, close friends and family

Facebook is pushing for more visibility of its Stories on Messenger, saying that they’re introducing a “dedicated space” for it, as well as a space for your closest contacts.

5. 'FB5,' the redesigned Facebook app

The new design, Facebook says, is “simpler, faster, and more immersive,” and will highlight communities and groups more. Some of the features will be going live in the app now, while the new desktop site will come in the next few months.

6. Changes to Facebook Groups

Facebook says it will now be easier to “go from public places [on Facebook] to more private ones, like Groups.”

The Groups tab will be redesigned, and will now be showing a feed of your Groups’ activities, kind of like a News Feed but for Groups. Facebook is also making it easier to find Groups you may be interested in.

It seeks to increase Group discoverability whether you’re in other areas of the Facebook app such as Marketplace, Today In, the Gaming tab, and Facebook Watch.

More Group content will be showing up in the News Feed as well, and sharing content from the News Feed to the Group will be easier.

7. Community-specific Group features

Facebook says it will be lining up new features that are specific to the needs of a particular group. Some examples are anonymity in health support groups; easier ways to reach out to employers in job groups; and a new chat feature for gaming groups.

8. 'Secret Crush,' Dating

Facebook Dating will be coming to the Philippines a year after the feature was first announced in last year’s F8. One of the key features is “Secret Crush” where you basically put 9 of your friends you have a crush on in a list. If they also put you on their own list, then both of you will be notified, similar to Tinder’s matching mechanic when both of you swipe right.

9. Shopping directly from Instagram content creators

Soon, users will be able to tap on what a creator is wearing on a post and be able to buy the item on the spot. The number of creators for which the feature is turned on will initially be small though, with Facebook promising to expand over time.

10. Fundraising in Instagram Stories

A donation sticker will be available in Stories, which allows users to create a fundraiser and to mobilize communities around causes. It’s currently available in the US now, with plans to expand to other countries in the future.

11. New Instagram camera

Facebook is touting a new Camera design as well as a “Create Mode,” a suite of tools that let you create a post without a photo or a video, instead relying on interactive stickers and other effects.

12. Facebook’s video-calling service Portal expands

Portal, a $200 video-calling device, has been available in the US since October 2018. Soon, it comes to Europe, and will also soon be compatible with WhatsApp aside from Messenger. All calls will also now offer end-to-end encryption.

Portal will also be adding more virtual assistant features through a collaboration with Amazon and its Alexa assistant.

13. Oculus pre-orders open

Facebook’s newest VR headsets, the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S, can now be pre-ordered via the official Oculus site, and will ship May 21. Both are $399 with no plans, as of now, to be officially available in the Philippines. – Rappler.com