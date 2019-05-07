Here are some of the announcements you can expect at Google’s annual developer conference, slated for May 8, 1 am, Philippine time

Published 2:52 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Google is set to hold I/O, their annual developer conference, in Mountain View, California from May 7 to May 9. CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to kick off the event with a keynote where he and other executives of the company showcase upcoming features and updates for a lot of their products.

While Google remains tight-lipped as to what would be announced, many of the rumors that have recently surfaced online provide some clues as to what we can expect.

Here are some of them:

New Pixel devices

The multitude of leaks in the last few months have all but confirmed that Google’s latest handsets, the Pixel 3A and 3A XL are coming very soon. This is further backed up by an image posted in the Google Store website not too long ago that teased a Pixel-related announcement scheduled for May 7, which is the first day of I/O 2019.

According to The Verge, both handsets are expected to be the Pixel 3’s less-powerful siblings, sacrificing processing-power and wireless charging features to reach a more affordable price. Camera performance, however, was not compromised and is said to be comparable to that of the Pixel 3.

Google Stadia details

Google at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) last March unveiled Stadia, the company’s cloud-based game streaming service.

The company announced it'scoming sometime this year to select countries, but have yet to share launch details such as price, available games, and exact release date.

Android Q

The latest Android operating system, Android Q, has reportedly already seen two developer beta releases. This means we’re very likely to see it in action and hear more about it at the conference..

With regards to what’s coming with the next major Android update, we can expect an improved files app, an overhauled sharing menu, color theming, and Wi-Fi sharing via QR codes, to name a few.

Google Assistant update

Google usually gives time to talk about its advancements in AI technology, specifically its own virtual assistant, and it shouldn't be any different this year. We expect them to announce capabilities that would make the Google Assistant smarter.

Speaking of AI, Google last year unveiled Duplex, the chat agent that can make reservations and appointments via phone calls. It’s bound to get some attention with Google likely discussing new features and how it’s doing in its recent rollout.

You can watch a livestream of the opening keynote on the official website of the event or through YouTube on Wednesday, May 8 at 1 am, Philippine time. – Rappler.com