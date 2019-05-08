The phone is priced at P6,990

Published 5:28 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – OPPO has released a new budget phone, the OPPO A5s, as a follow-up to last year's OPPO A3s. It's priced at P6,990, putting it against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Realme 3.

Here are its specs:

MTK6765 2.3GHz CPU

3GB RAM

6.2-inch LCD screen

19:9 aspect ratio

1520x720 resolution

Waterdrop notch

89.35% screen-to-body ratio

4230 mAh battery

Rear fingerprint scanner

8MP f/2.0 front camera

13MP+2MP dual rear cameras

ColorOS 5.2.1

Colors: black, red

The phone is now available. – Rappler.com