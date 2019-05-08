OPPO A5s: Price, specs, features in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – OPPO has released a new budget phone, the OPPO A5s, as a follow-up to last year's OPPO A3s. It's priced at P6,990, putting it against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Realme 3.
Here are its specs:
- MTK6765 2.3GHz CPU
- 3GB RAM
- 6.2-inch LCD screen
- 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1520x720 resolution
- Waterdrop notch
- 89.35% screen-to-body ratio
- 4230 mAh battery
- Rear fingerprint scanner
- 8MP f/2.0 front camera
- 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras
- ColorOS 5.2.1
- Colors: black, red
The phone is now available. – Rappler.com
