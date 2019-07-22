Nokia 8.1: specs, price, availability in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – HMD Global, the firm who owns the Nokia license, last week launched the Nokia 8.1, with prices starting at P19,990.
While the “8.1” in its name might make you think that it’s a follow-up to last year’s flagship, Nokia 8, it’s actually not.
The Nokia 8.1 is a midrange handset boasting a 6.18-inch display, a Snapdragon 710 chipset, and ZEISS-branded lenses.
Here are its specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage/6GB RAM + 128GB storage
- 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with 1080x2280 resolution
- microSD slot up to 400GB
- 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- 12MP f/1.8 + 13MP ZEISS dual rear cameras
- 20MP f/2.0 front camera
- Android 9 Pie
The Nokia 8.1 has a smaller screen compared to the Oppo F11 Pro, which has a 6.53-inch screen.
Both the Oppo F11 Pro and the Vivo V15, which retails for P18,9990 and P17,999 respectively, sport full-screen notch-less displays while the Nokia 8.1 has a notch at the top.
Among the three, only the Vivo V15 has a triple rear camera setup. All three, however, have fast charging technology.
The Nokia 8.1 will be available starting July 16. – Rappler.com
