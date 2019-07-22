Prices start at P19,990

Published 11:55 AM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – HMD Global, the firm who owns the Nokia license, last week launched the Nokia 8.1, with prices starting at P19,990.

While the “8.1” in its name might make you think that it’s a follow-up to last year’s flagship, Nokia 8, it’s actually not.

The Nokia 8.1 is a midrange handset boasting a 6.18-inch display, a Snapdragon 710 chipset, and ZEISS-branded lenses.

Here are its specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

4GB RAM + 64GB storage/6GB RAM + 128GB storage

6.18-inch Full HD+ display with 1080x2280 resolution

microSD slot up to 400GB

3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging

12MP f/1.8 + 13MP ZEISS dual rear cameras

20MP f/2.0 front camera

Android 9 Pie

The Nokia 8.1 has a smaller screen compared to the Oppo F11 Pro, which has a 6.53-inch screen.

Both the Oppo F11 Pro and the Vivo V15, which retails for P18,9990 and P17,999 respectively, sport full-screen notch-less displays while the Nokia 8.1 has a notch at the top.

Among the three, only the Vivo V15 has a triple rear camera setup. All three, however, have fast charging technology.

The Nokia 8.1 will be available starting July 16. – Rappler.com