For coffice workers, one thing's even more important than the coffee: finding the best spot

Published 2:36 PM, July 23, 2019

You enter a coffee shop to get some work done. But before you head to the counter, there’s something more important to do: scanning the place for the perfect working spot.

Not all tables are created equal, especially for the coffee shop warrior with needs beyond a great cup of coffee. What would be the bestest, most ideal, most perfect coffee shop spot for the remote worker? Here are the key traits:

1) It has good reception

No data, no life, friends. How would you know if Mr. Client needs (yet) another revision? Do you really want to be unreachable to your boss? (Yes, of course you’d want that but maybe not during working hours.) And how will you be able to take your every-quarter-hour YouTube breaks? Look for the spot that gives you a shiny 4 bars.

Also, cafe WiFi? That’s fine but it may be a little less secure than your private hotspot. If you’ve got some confidential stuff in there that you don’t want to expose via a shared hotspot, strongly consider avoidance.

2) Solid AC coverage

The worst place is that table directly in front of or below an aircon vent, unless of course, you like the sensation of having your ears frozen – in which case, are you a Malamute?

Too hot, and you won’t be able to work that long either. Medium is best.

3) It’s not too bright

Maybe some of you like it bright, but even then, if the sunlight completely cancels out your laptop’s screen, move elsewhere.

Go for a darker, moodier spot if you’re writing noir fiction.

4) It feels safe

Generally, coffee shops feel safe, but there lies some danger. Don’t be too chill. Anything you can’t afford to lose, bring them along on your restroom breaks. Just leave something (maybe a water container or a phone charger?) on the table just to let people know you’re still there.

5) Sockets!

One is good; two is even better! For your laptop and your hotspotting phone! What’s that? You found one with 3 sockets? Great! You can charge your Nintendo Switch too! Simultaneously!

6) The table height is ideal

The low tables will give you back and neck pain. They’re no good for long working hours.

7) A stable table

Do you get mini heart attacks too when an uneven table suddenly tips to one side? Those tables are the worst. It’s essentially a table pulling a prank on you. “Thought I was going to fall, didn’t you?”

8) A cushioned seat

Hard seats can be a little more tolerable than low tables but after maybe 6 hours, your derrière’s still going to be sore.

9) The shop’s not too crowded

The busier a place, the more pressure to re-order after a few hours. That P50 cookie is only good for a one-hour stay. Extend?

Often, you want to recreate the office setting when you’re working remotely. Your technical and personal requirements and wants – and of course, these vary, so the list above isn’t Bible-truth – need to be met, so you can just concentrate on the work, and get immersed in the work, and all that. Consider the stuff above as a mini-checklist. – Rappler.com