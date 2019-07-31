Xiaomi's Redmi 7A is ready to take on other budget phones, such as the Realme C2 and Huawei's Y5 2019

Published 12:53 PM, July 31, 2019

[Editor's note: This article may contain affiliate links from our partners.]

MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi announced the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, a new budget phone model, for Philippine consumers recently, and it looks ready to compete with the likes of the Huawei Y5 2019 and the Realme C2.

Interested in the specifications? Check out the information below.

5.45-inch 18:9 Full Screen HD+ LCD Display at 1440x720 pixels resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor

2GB of RAM for all versions

16GB and 32GB storage variants, expandable up to 256GB

12 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera

Runs on MIUI 10, based on Android 9 Pie

4,000 mAh battery

The Redmi 7A's price starts at Php 4,790 for a 2GB +16GB version which comes in matte blue and matte black. There is also a 2GB + 32GB version that comes in gem blue and matte black, which costs P5,290. The phone variants began availability in Mi Authorized stores on July 26, and will roll out on Lazada starting from August 6. They will also soon be available on Shopee. – Rappler.com