Don't feel like breaking the bank for the new Galaxy Note 10? Here are some alternatives.

Published 3:51 PM, August 05, 2019

Samsung’s flagship productivity-driven line of handsets, the Galaxy Note series, has consistently delivered on the notion that bigger is better over the years.

Starting with the original Note in 2011, the South Korean tech giant has pushed the limits with what’s possible in a phone, going big with screen size, battery life, and specs. The upcoming Note 10, if the leaks and rumors are to be believed, is shaping up to be no exception.

However, there’s an argument to be made that the Note series has in recent years become a lot more expensive, making it a tough sell for those looking to get the best value out of their phones.

That's why we’re rounding out a list of alternative options from other brands that you can check out right now.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro released a couple of months ago to much fanfare, being praised for its great performance and display. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that comes quite close to the rumored 6.75-inch screen of the Note 10+. The 7 Pro’s notchless display, however, boasts a 90hz refresh rate, which is said to be missing from the Note 10+. So if you’re after a good display, the 7 Pro is quite possibly the best alternative.

Under the hood, both the 7 Pro and the Note 10+ ships with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8GB of RAM. This means that there likely won’t be that big of a difference when it comes to performance and speed.

The Note 10+ edges out the 7 Pro by offering water-resistance, wireless charging, and microSD storage. It is also superior in the battery department with a 4,300mAh battery versus that of the 7 Pro's 4,000mAh.

Both are very capable phones that are priced quite differently. The Note 10+ reportedly starts at $1,200, which is roughly P61,320, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage model of the 7 Pro only retails for P42,990.

Xiaomi Mi 9

The Xiaomi Mi 9 didn't break any new ground when it launched, but it offered flagship features at an affordable price. Its 6.39-inch AMOLED screen is just a tad bit bigger than the Note 10's 6.28-inch screen, but instead of the punch hole, the Mi 9 has a teardrop notch.

While both phones shipped with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, the Mi 9 maxes out at 6GB of RAM while the Note 10 is said to have 8GB. Unless you’re after multitasking functions, you’ll be fine with the RAM power that the Mi 9 has. The Note 10's rumored 3,600mAh battery also beats the Mi 9's 3,300mAh battery.

When it comes to cameras, both phones come equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The Mi 9 wins in megapixel count, but the Note 10 is expected to offer more options for aperture settings.

The biggest disparity between the two has to do with their price. The Mi 9's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for P24,990 while the Note 10 allegedly starts at $1,000 which is approximately P51,500. That's more than twice the Mi 9's price.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Even though the Huawei Mate 30 is expected to come out sometime this year its predecessor, the Mate 20 Pro, arguably holds up against some of today's flagships, including the upcoming Note 10.

The Mate 20 Pro flaunts a 6.39-inch curved display, which is slightly bigger than that of the Note 10’s. It also has an OLED screen compared to the Note 10’s AMOLED. OLED screens typically have much deeper blacks, but AMOLED tends to have better display quality and refresh rates. But at this point, it’s hard to say which of the two is actually better.

When it comes to performance, the Mate 20 Pro is a powerhouse. The Kirin 980 chip is a capable chipset that, without getting into the technicalities, performs as well as the Snapdragon 855 of the Note 10. Those who care about the numbers may want to wait for the benchmarks, but those who just want a phone that can handle practically anything thrown at it can’t go wrong with the Mate 20 Pro.

What’s more is that its Leica-branded triple rear cameras are exceptional in just about any lighting environment. Samsung usually packs some stellar cameras in their phones, but Huawei has proven that it’s a force to be reckoned with in this department.

While still not as expensive as some of its rivals’ latest flagships, at P49,990, the Mate 20 Pro is cutting it a little close to the Note 10’s rumored starting price. So when choosing between the two, it’s important to consider what features each one has to offer.

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 XL nails two things that the Note series is popular for: a big display and remarkable cameras. Its 6.3-inch screen is virtually the same size as that of the Note 10. What sets the two apart is that the Pixel 3 XL has a sizeable notch at the top versus the much smaller punch hole of the Note 10. It could really boil down to preference on which one is better.

Meanwhile, its triple rear camera setup captures sharp and rich photos that can give other flagships a run for their money. Up front, it’s got two front-facing cameras, letting you fit more people in a selfie. Both the Note 10 and the Note 10+, according to the rumors, only comes with a single front-facing camera.

The Note 10, however, touts more powerful specs, packing a Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8GB of RAM compared to the Pixel 3 XL’s Snapdragon 845 and 4GB pairing. The Pixel 3 XL is a capable phone, but the disparity is likely going to give the Note 10 an edge when it comes to speed and performance.

It's also worth pointing out that the Pixel 3 XL did not get a local launch, which means those who want to get it may have to go through grey market dealers.

It retails for $899 in the US, or approximately P46,480. But because nothing is official, that price can vary from seller to seller. – Rappler.com