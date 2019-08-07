It's the first Note to have a plus variant

Published 4:05 AM, August 08, 2019

NOTE 10. The new Note 10, pictured here, has a 6.3-inch screen while its Plus version will have a bigger 6.8-inch screen. All photos by Gelo Gonzales/Rappler

NEW YORK, USA – Samsung officially reveals the Galaxy Note 10, Wednesday, August 7, US time, at Samsung Unpacked at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Note 10 is the latest model in Samsung's premium phablet Note line, known for its large screen and S Pen stylus. It's targeted for productivity-oriented users who need a large display, the quicker note-taking afforded by a stylus, and high-end specs. It follows last year's Note 9 and the early 2019 flagship, S10.

Check out its photos here.

On the left is the standard Note 10, with a screen measuring 6.3 inches. It's smaller than last year's Note 9, which has a 6.4-inch screen. But don't worry if you're looking for something bigger: this year's Note has a bigger "Plus" version with a massive 6.8-inch screen, on the right:

Here's how the Note 10+ looks in the hand:

Below is how it appears with the S Pen. The new S Pen will have air gesture controls that lets you wave the stylus in front of the phone, up to 10 meters away, for certain actions. For example, you can move it up-down to switch from the rear camera to the front camera or make a rotating gesture clockwise to zoom in or counter clockwise to zoom out.

The Note 10 also has the Infinity-O display first seen on the S10 phones, but this time, the front camera-carrying cutout has been moved to the middle. The S10 phones have the hole on the upper-right portion.

The button that summons Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby is also gone. All the buttons are now on the left side: the volume rockers on the top, and the power button below.

The headphone jack has also disappeared, confirming rumors, making this the first Samsung flagship to ditch the jack:

The SIM tray is on the top:

Check out the colors of the Note 10. Above, you've seen the aura black. Below are the aura white, the red and black models, and lastly, a funky color Samsung calls aura glow:

Aside from the size difference, you can tell the phones apart by the camera array, with the Note 10+ having a depth focus lens and sensor found to the right of the primary lens stack.

The aura glow color takes on a rainbow hue at certain angles:

In the Philippines, the aura black, and aura glow will be available for the base Note 10 and Note 10+. Aura white is an exclusive for the Note 10+.

Overall, a nice evolution from the Note 9. It feels rounder at the sides, and less boxy than the Note 9. It's also surprisingly light for phones that are that big. The 6.4-inch Note 9 weighs 204 grams while the 6.8-inch Note 10+ weighs 196 grams; and the 6.3-inch Note 10 weighs 168 grams. – Rappler.com