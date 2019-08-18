Both residents and visitors of Makati can report emergencies and read news about the city through the app

Published 9:35 PM, August 18, 2019

MAKATIZEN APP. Makati City develops an app for its residents and visitors. Background image of Makati skyline from Shutterstock

MANILA, Philippines – Touting the slogan "fast-tracking progress," Makati City has created a mobile app for the use of its residents, entrepreneurs, and visitors.

The Makatizen app contains features that Makati residents and visitors can use to report emergencies such as accidents, crime incidents, and medical emergencies. It also aims to keep users up to date with news about the city.

It was launched in June 2017 for Android users and made available for iOS users in March 2019.

"Sa pamamagitan ng Makatizen app ay mas mabilis na naiaabot ang serbisyo at agaran ang pagsagot sa mga pangangailangan ng mga residente, bisita o turista, mag-aaral, nagtatrabaho, at nagnenegosyo sa Makati," according to a post on Makati City's official Facebook page on Sunday, August 18.

(Through the Makatizen app, city services would be provided faster, and responses would be quicker for the needs of residents, visitors or tourists, students, workers, and entrepreneurs in Makati.)

Users may register as a resident, a worker or employee, a student, or a guest of the city. The user's name, mobile number, and email address are needed for the registration.

Except for guests, the Makatizen app requires additional information for each type of registrant. Residents will have to upload photos of the front and back sides of any valid ID. Meanwhile, students will have to provide their school name and ID number, while employees will need to enter their company name and address.

Upon registration, the app will send a code to the user's mobile number for verification.

After logging in using their registered mobile number, users will see a menu with 4 icons leading to different sections of the app.

The Maka-update section contains news bulletins about the city. The Maka-negosyo section contains information on starting and operating a business in Makati.

The SOS section is for emergency purposes, to report incidents of fire, floods, accidents, crime, or medical emergencies. After a user clicks a type of emergency and enables the location feature of his or her mobile device, the app will automatically send an emergency notification to authorities.

Lastly, the How Can We Help section allows users to report various concerns in their locality, like traffic and illegal parking incidents, stray animals, public disturbances, and construction or public utility issues. Users may also upload photos through the app, as proof.

The Makatizen app was developed by Neo-Converge ICT Solutions, in cooperation with the Makati City government.

It is available at the Apple App Store for iOS users and at Google Play Store for Android users. – Rappler.com