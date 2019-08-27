How to use Smart carrier billing on the App Store, Apple Music, and iTunes
MANILA, Philippines – Smart recently launched the ability to pay for purchases on the App Store, Apple Music, and iTunes using your Smart account.
For those who don't have a credit card, it's a useful way to make Apple purchases including apps, music, movies, TV shows, Apple Music subscriptions, and iCloud storage.
There are a few simple steps to use the service:
- Go to account settings on the App Store, Apple Music, or iTunes on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac or on iTunes on the PC.
- Select "Mobile Phone" as the payment method.
- Once selected, all future purchases on that Apple ID will be automatically charged to your Smart postpaid bill or deducted from your Smart prepaid load.
Smart also assures consumers that no personal information will be shared with any third parties while using carrier billing. – Rappler.com
