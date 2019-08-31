MANILA, Philippines – The second half of the year started off strong for the phone world with more than a dozen noteworthy releases from heavy-hitting flagships like the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to capable mid-rangers like the Xiaomi Mi A3, as well as, some bang for your buck budget phones like the Honor 8s.

We’re going to see more phones launched before the year ends, including Apple’s new iPhones and Huawei’s Mate 30, but if you’re currently in the market for a new phone, there’s more than enough to choose from.

Cherry Mobile Flare S8

Processor: MediaTek Helio P23

RAM: 3GB

Battery: 2,800mAh

Camera: 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, 13MP front camera

Price: P3,999

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

RAM: 2GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 12MP f/2.2 rear camera, 5Mp f/2.2 front camera

Price: P4,790

Cherry Mobile Flare Y7 Pro

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 3,000mAh

Camera: 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera

Price: P4,999

Honor 8s

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

RAM: 2GB

Battery: 3,020mAh

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Price: P5,490

Nokia 2.2

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

RAM: 3GB

Battery: 3,000mAh

Camera: 13MP f/2.2 rear camera, 5MP front camera

Price: P5,990

Cherry Mobile Flare S8 Pro

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 20MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 20MP front camera

Price: P5,999

Nokia 3.2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

RAM: 3GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Price: P7,990

Infinix Note 5 Stylus

Processor: MediaTek Helio P23

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 16MP rear camera, 16MP front camera

Price: P8,999

Cherry Mobile Flare X3

Processor: MediaTek Helio P60

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 12MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear cameras, 20MP + 2MP dual front cameras

Price: P9,999

Xiaomi Mi A3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 4,030mAh with 18W Quick Charge 3.0

Camera: 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP f/2.4 depth triple rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P11,990

Cherry Mobile Flare S8 Plus

Processor: MediaTek Helio P70

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 3,250mAh

Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear cameras, 16MP + 2MP dual front cameras

Price: P12,900

Huawei Nova 5T

Processor: Kirin 980

RAM: 8GB RAM

Battery: 3,750mAh

Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 2MP f/2.4 (macro) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth-sensing), and 32MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P18,990

Nokia 8.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Battery: 3,500mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Camera: 12MP f/1.8 PDAF + 13MP dual rear cameras, 20MP f/2.0 front camera

Price: P19,990

OnePlus 7

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Battery: 3,700mAh

Camera: 48MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera

Price: P26,990

Samsung Galaxy A80

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 3,700mAh with 25W Super Fast Charging

Camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 3D Depth triple rear rotating cameras

Price: P34,990

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 12W wireless charging

Camera: 12MP f/1.5, f/1.8, f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 wide angle + 12MP f/2.1 telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/2.2 front camera

Price: P53,990

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 12GB

Battery: 4,300mAh with 45W fast charging and 20W wireless charging

Camera: 12MP f/1.5, f/1.8, f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 wide angle + 12MP f/2.1 telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/2.2 front camera

Price: P60,990

– Rappler.com