Buyer’s guide: July and August 2019 phones
MANILA, Philippines – The second half of the year started off strong for the phone world with more than a dozen noteworthy releases from heavy-hitting flagships like the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to capable mid-rangers like the Xiaomi Mi A3, as well as, some bang for your buck budget phones like the Honor 8s.
We’re going to see more phones launched before the year ends, including Apple’s new iPhones and Huawei’s Mate 30, but if you’re currently in the market for a new phone, there’s more than enough to choose from.
Cherry Mobile Flare S8
Processor: MediaTek Helio P23
RAM: 3GB
Battery: 2,800mAh
Camera: 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, 13MP front camera
Price: P3,999
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
RAM: 2GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 12MP f/2.2 rear camera, 5Mp f/2.2 front camera
Price: P4,790
Cherry Mobile Flare Y7 Pro
Processor: MediaTek Helio A22
RAM: 4GB
Battery: 3,000mAh
Camera: 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera
Price: P4,999
Honor 8s
Processor: MediaTek Helio A22
RAM: 2GB
Battery: 3,020mAh
Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
Price: P5,490
Nokia 2.2
Processor: MediaTek Helio A22
RAM: 3GB
Battery: 3,000mAh
Camera: 13MP f/2.2 rear camera, 5MP front camera
Price: P5,990
Cherry Mobile Flare S8 Pro
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22
RAM: 4GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 20MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 20MP front camera
Price: P5,999
Nokia 3.2
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
RAM: 3GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
Price: P7,990
Infinix Note 5 Stylus
Processor: MediaTek Helio P23
RAM: 4GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 16MP rear camera, 16MP front camera
Price: P8,999
Cherry Mobile Flare X3
Processor: MediaTek Helio P60
RAM: 6GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 12MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear cameras, 20MP + 2MP dual front cameras
Price: P9,999
Xiaomi Mi A3
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM: 4GB
Battery: 4,030mAh with 18W Quick Charge 3.0
Camera: 48MP f/1.79 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP f/2.4 depth triple rear cameras, 32MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P11,990
Cherry Mobile Flare S8 Plus
Processor: MediaTek Helio P70
RAM: 6GB
Battery: 3,250mAh
Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear cameras, 16MP + 2MP dual front cameras
Price: P12,900
Huawei Nova 5T
Processor: Kirin 980
RAM: 8GB RAM
Battery: 3,750mAh
Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 2MP f/2.4 (macro) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth-sensing), and 32MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P18,990
Nokia 8.1
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
RAM: 4GB/6GB
Battery: 3,500mAh with 18W Fast Charging
Camera: 12MP f/1.8 PDAF + 13MP dual rear cameras, 20MP f/2.0 front camera
Price: P19,990
OnePlus 7
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 6GB/8GB
Battery: 3,700mAh
Camera: 48MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera
Price: P26,990
Samsung Galaxy A80
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM: 8GB
Battery: 3,700mAh with 25W Super Fast Charging
Camera: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 3D Depth triple rear rotating cameras
Price: P34,990
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 8GB
Battery: 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 12W wireless charging
Camera: 12MP f/1.5, f/1.8, f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 wide angle + 12MP f/2.1 telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/2.2 front camera
Price: P53,990
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM: 12GB
Battery: 4,300mAh with 45W fast charging and 20W wireless charging
Camera: 12MP f/1.5, f/1.8, f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 wide angle + 12MP f/2.1 telephoto triple rear cameras, 10MP f/2.2 front camera
Price: P60,990
– Rappler.com
