MANILA, Philippines – Apple is expected to officially announce the next iPhone, which is said to be called the iPhone 11, on September 10 at their headquarters in Cupertino, California. However, Apple fans might not have to wait too long to learn about what the phones are bringing to the table as various leaks and rumors have given us some ideas on how their shaping up.

Apple may be once again unveiling 3 different iPhone models. But this year, the company is reportedly debuting the “Pro” moniker for their flagship line of phones. We’re taking a look at how each one is shaping up below.

Cameras

The biggest feature coming to at least two of this year’s iPhones could likely be the new triple rear camera setup. The two Pro iPhones are reportedly going to feature 3 rear sensors that can capture ultra-wide angle and low light photos. It can also capture 3 images simultaneously and combine them together with the help of artificial intelligence. Some rumors even say that a 4-camera system is in the works.

This information is supported by a recent leak from China that lists the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the supposed successor to the iPhone XS and XS Max respectively – both having triple 12MP rear cameras. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11, the follow-up to the iPhone XR, will only feature dual 12MP cameras.

Up front, all 3 will allegedly have the same 12MP front-facing camera.

Display

When it comes to display, Apple is believed to be following the same formula as last year, releasing 2 higher-end models with OLED panels and one with LCD.

If the leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 11 ships with a 6.1-inch LCD display with 1,792 x 828 resolution at 326 pixels per inch; while the the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a smaller 5.8-inch OLED display with 2,436 x 1,125 resolution at 458 pixels per inch. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has the biggest display among the three, flaunting a 6.5-inch OLED panel with 2,688 x 1,242 resolution at 458 pixels per inch.

Design

Design-wise, all 3 iPhone models are not expected to look any different from the previous two generations. The 2 Pro models, however, may be featuring a matte finish that is made out of “shatter-resistant” glass, which provide it more protection when dropped. The recent leak from China dubbed it as “frost glass” design.

Apple could also be abandoning the 3D touch feature starting with this year’s offerings, according to KGI securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

3D touch is a technology Apple introduced with the iPhone 6s that adds more options with how people interacted with their phones depending on how hard they touched the screen.

But touch-based interface isn’t going to be completely gone, as noted by CNET. Apple is said to have developed a new Taptic Engine that improves upon the Haptic Touch technology from last year’s iPhone XR.

There have been some rumors that this year’s iPhones might not have the word “iPhone” printed at the back, but the recently leaked renders seem to suggest otherwise.

Specs

Under the hood, all 3 iPhones are allegedly going to be powered by Apple’s fastest chipset yet, the A13. It’s not entirely clear at this point how fast and powerful it will be, but it could bring some significant upgrades to the camera software, photo editing, augmented reality, and Siri capabilities.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are shipping with 6GB of RAM while the iPhone 11 is shipping with 4GB. With regards to battery life, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will likely last the longest with a 3,500 mAh battery; followed by the iPhone 11 Pro with a 3,190 mAh battery, and rounded out by the iPhone 11 with a 3,110 mAh battery. All models will also feature Wifi 6, multi-angle Face ID sensor, and reverse wireless charging.

Price

The most affordable among this year’s iPhones is the iPhone 11, which is expected to start at $749, or approximately P39,000, for the variant with 64GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro, meanwhile, will start at $999, or around P52,100, for the variant with 128GB of storage. Rounding out the trio is the most expensive model, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which will reportedly start at $1,099, or about P57,330, for the variant with 128GB of storage.

According to current online reports, both the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max might not have storage variants lower than 128GB. – Rappler.com