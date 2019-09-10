Screenshot from Apple

Apple reveals its newest iPhones in the wee hours of Wednesday, September 11, Philippine time. The live stream will start at 1 am.

To watch it, here’s our embed of the official YouTube stream:

It’s the first time that Apple’s streaming one of its events on YouTube. The company has been steadily putting its live streamed events across many other different platforms. Formerly, the streams used to be exclusive to Apple-owned platforms such as their browser Safari and devices. Eventually, they’ve found their way on Twitter, and competing browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Firefox.

Apart from the embed above, you can click here to watch the stream on the Apple Events page. – Rappler.com