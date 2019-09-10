ARCADE. Ann Thai, senior product marketing manager of the App Store at Apple Inc., speaks during a company product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino, California. Photo by Michael Short/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – September is iPhone month. But this year, there are big expectations for products other than the iPhone to make a splash at this year’s iPhone event.

You’ve heard the news: iPhone sales worldwide aren’t as fiery as they once were, leading Apple to develop more profit streams on the software and content side. Earlier in the year, Apple’s already touted new investments for Apple-produced programming a la Netflix as well as a hub for games called Arcade, to name a few of these new products. (READ: iPhone 11: Expected specs, features, price)

At this year’s event, we’re expecting to hear more about these plus potentially (and hopefully) some other surprises we haven’t gotten wind of.

Here’s a list:

New versions of Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 4, introduced at last year’s iPhone event, has been very well-received for its design, larger screen, and FDA-approved ECG functions. This year, the appearance of a Series 5 watch is 50/50. Some are saying we’ll be seeing new version of the Series 4 watch made of titanium or ceramic, but others believe that we’ll be seeing a Series 5 that could potentially offer new features such as sleep tracking or maybe cheaper versions of the Watch.

WatchOS 6 release date

Speaking of the Apple Watch, we’re also looking at an announcement for the release of WatchOS 6, originally announced a few months ago. Its new features include menstrual cycle tracking, a noise monitoring app, and...a calculator.

New Apple TV for Apple Arcade?

Apple’s making a serious push into the gaming scene when they announced Apple Arcade earlier in the year. The games subscription service is one of several attempts to somewhat shake up the PC-console gaming status quo, along with Google Stadia and several other cloud gaming efforts on the horizon.

With the new service though, as Engadget reports, Apple may be looking to upgrade its Apple TV with the newer A12 chip found in the iPhone Xs and 2019 iPad to somehow make sure the experience is seamless across devices.

Apple Arcade may be priced at $4.99 per month when it launches.

Official announcements for the when and how much may be announced at the iPhone event.

Apple TV+ details

We’re looking to get a clearer picture of Apple’s TV+ plans. So far, Bloomberg has reported that the new service may be coming in November at $9.99 per month – around the same time as Disney’s new online streaming service.

For either Apple TV+ and Arcade, no details have come out regarding international availability.

More devices

Several other devices that have been on the rumor mill include a small device meant to stick on objects so you can track them; a cheaper HomePod speaker; and new AirPods with noise cancellation and better water resistance.

Gadget-heads will surely be wishing for more of these fun, new gadgets to actually become real at the event later. Tune in later at 1 am by following this link where we have embedded the live stream! – Rappler.com