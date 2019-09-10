IPHONE 11 PRO. Photo from Apple

Apple talked a lot about the cameras on their new iPhones – the iPhone 11 and the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 has 2 rear cameras, while the Pro phones have 3, comprised of a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.

But it's not the camera specs that have people talking; it's the appearance of the cameras. They're big like bug eyes. If Apple were looking for attention, for something that would help them stick out, well, they've done it. The cameras are now the subject of a barrage of memes comparing the cameras to myriad objects such as a shaver and a stove. (READ: Everything Apple announced at its September 2019 event)

Remember, in June, Apple showed the Mac Pro, which really, really looked like a cheese grater. It makes you think: Is Apple deliberately doing these bold designs to make their product stick in people's minds? Well, let me tell you this: it's working.

If a guy asks me, "Hey, do you remember the computer Apple showed in WWDC?" I can honestly say I really do. "Ah yes, the cheese grater."

Now with the new iPhones: "Ah yes, the ones with the trypophobia-inducing camera array." It's great.

Behold, Twitter's creativity on display:

exclusive look at next year's iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CfQbPfzCgi — Complex (@Complex) September 10, 2019

the iPhone 11 is looking so kawaii #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qAHik6NyNg — iChristina (@iChristina_) September 10, 2019

LMFAO WHO MADE THISSS #AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/G8dwOCp6az — Aisha (@aishapatel16) September 10, 2019

Close enough #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ELOculL5om — Đero (@Rotimi_legend) September 10, 2019

New iphone 11 design is amazing #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/M9e8eepGgW — Luca (@Okalyuu) September 10, 2019

Public: you can’t just add another camera and call it a new iPhone@Apple: sure we can. #AppleEvent



Public: pic.twitter.com/BA9bwyepeb — Karan Sheth (@karantlytweetin) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 comes with a built in shaver!! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/90oNjHpVKY — Anees (@aneeshaider_335) September 10, 2019

iphone 11 pro cameras vs bowling ball holes.



#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OyM8NONaHl — Abtin (@Abtiiiiin) September 10, 2019

it looks like willy wonka’s fucking glasses who told apple this was a good idea #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CgY6boA6Kd — marina (@shitformari) September 10, 2019

#AppleEvent @Apple

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/xSQy3n6jKl — AREA 23 (@2ke4em9) September 10, 2019

coming soon: #iphone 15 - It's All Cameras!™ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Iit2p7XnVR — Amy (@starboots_) September 10, 2019

This is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Vu2qxDQcvo — (@Shehriful) September 10, 2019

Seen other memes? – Rappler.com