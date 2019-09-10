Things and objects the iPhone 11 cameras have been compared to
IPHONE 11 PRO. Photo from Apple
Apple talked a lot about the cameras on their new iPhones – the iPhone 11 and the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 has 2 rear cameras, while the Pro phones have 3, comprised of a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.
But it's not the camera specs that have people talking; it's the appearance of the cameras. They're big like bug eyes. If Apple were looking for attention, for something that would help them stick out, well, they've done it. The cameras are now the subject of a barrage of memes comparing the cameras to myriad objects such as a shaver and a stove. (READ: Everything Apple announced at its September 2019 event)
Remember, in June, Apple showed the Mac Pro, which really, really looked like a cheese grater. It makes you think: Is Apple deliberately doing these bold designs to make their product stick in people's minds? Well, let me tell you this: it's working.
If a guy asks me, "Hey, do you remember the computer Apple showed in WWDC?" I can honestly say I really do. "Ah yes, the cheese grater."
Now with the new iPhones: "Ah yes, the ones with the trypophobia-inducing camera array." It's great.
Behold, Twitter's creativity on display:
exclusive look at next year's iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CfQbPfzCgi
the iPhone 11 is looking so kawaii #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qAHik6NyNg
LMFAO WHO MADE THISSS #AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/G8dwOCp6az
Close enough #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ELOculL5om
New iphone 11 design is amazing #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/M9e8eepGgW
Public: you can’t just add another camera and call it a new iPhone@Apple: sure we can. #AppleEvent
iPhone 11 comes with a built in shaver!! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/90oNjHpVKY
iphone 11 pro cameras vs bowling ball holes.
it looks like willy wonka’s fucking glasses who told apple this was a good idea #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CgY6boA6Kd
#AppleEvent @Apple
coming soon: #iphone 15 - It's All Cameras!™ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Iit2p7XnVR
This is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Vu2qxDQcvo
