MANILA, Philippines – Flagship phones aren’t the only ones getting a mid-year refresh from Samsung nowadays, with the brand having expressed a desire to cater more to the budget-to-midrange market.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A10s, A20s, A30s, and A50s, Wednesday, September 11, featuring a number of performance boosts over the original A phones released in the 1st half of the year.

Leading the charge is the A50s, whose newer Eynos 9611 replaces the Exynos 7904 chipset; a 48MP rear camera versus the original’s 25MP; and a 32MP front camera versus the original’s 25MP. It will retain 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 4,000 mAh battery, the two extra cameras on the rear (5MP for bokeh and 8MP ultra-wide), and 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

It launches at a slightly higher price of P18,990 compared to the original A50’s P17,990. Those who pre-order from September 13 to 27 will receive a Galaxy Fit e smartwatch.

The A30s, on the other hand, gets cheaper. From the A30’s P13,990 launch price, the A30s’s price tag goes down to P12,990 while adding an extra camera and resolution boosts. The original A30 has a 16MP main shooter plus a 5MP ultra-wide while the A30s has a 25MP main shooter, 5MP for bokeh, and a 8MP ultra-wide. The rest of the specs remain mostly the same.

The A20s retains its P9,990 price tag from the original A20 but will sport a larger 6.5-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a triple camera setup (13MP + 8MP + 5MP). The original has a 6.4-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a dual camera setup (13MP + 5MP ultra-wide).

The cheapest of the bunch, the A10s, also retains the original A10's P6,990 price tag. It will have a dual camera setup (13MP + 2MP), a higher resolution 8MP front camera, and improved 4,000 mAh battery.

The original has a single 13MP camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 3,400 mAh battery. – Rappler.com