OPPO A9 2020: Specs, features and price in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – OPPO is set to release a midranger in preparation for the year’s last quarter and the holiday season, the OPPO A9 2020.
It is expected to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, the Samsung Galaxy A50s, and the Huawei Nova 5T, and on the cheaper end of the spectrum, the Vivo S1, Huawei P30 Lite, and the Samsung Galaxy A30s.
Here’s a glance at what you’re getting with the A9 2020:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 6.5-inch “Waterdrop” display
- 1600 x 720 resolution
- 89% screen-to-body ratio
- Gorilla Glass 3+
- 48MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP portrait + 2MP lens
- Night photography mode
- 4K video shooting with electronic image stabilization
- 16MP front camera
- Dolby Atmos
- Dual stereo speakers
- ColorOS 6 (based on Android 9.0)
- 5000 mAh battery
- Reverse charging
- Dual sim + microSD slot up to 256GB
- USB Type-C
- Headphone jack
- 195 grams
- Colors: space purple, marine green
Pricing for the A9 2020 is expected to be announced today, September 19. – Rappler.com