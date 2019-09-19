MANILA, Philippines – OPPO is set to release a midranger in preparation for the year’s last quarter and the holiday season, the OPPO A9 2020.

It is expected to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, the Samsung Galaxy A50s, and the Huawei Nova 5T, and on the cheaper end of the spectrum, the Vivo S1, Huawei P30 Lite, and the Samsung Galaxy A30s.

Here’s a glance at what you’re getting with the A9 2020:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

8GB RAM

128GB storage

6.5-inch “Waterdrop” display

1600 x 720 resolution

89% screen-to-body ratio

Gorilla Glass 3+

48MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP portrait + 2MP lens

Night photography mode

4K video shooting with electronic image stabilization

16MP front camera

Dolby Atmos

Dual stereo speakers

ColorOS 6 (based on Android 9.0)

5000 mAh battery

Reverse charging

Dual sim + microSD slot up to 256GB

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

195 grams

Colors: space purple, marine green

Pricing for the A9 2020 is expected to be announced today, September 19. – Rappler.com