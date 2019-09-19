MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are will be on Huawei Thursday, September 19, as they officially unveil their newest flagships, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. In years past, new cameras, new processors, and new features were what people looked forward to in Huawei’s yearly Mate phone announcements.

This year, the whole affair takes on a more political hue as this will be the first Huawei flagship to not have a license for Google apps and services, and will be the first to use the open-source version of the Android operating system.

Huawei is among those hardest hit by the ongoing trade rift between the US and China, surrounded by allegations of espionage by the US administration, punctuated by a May 2019 trade ban limiting exportation of US technology supplies and services – including the aforementioned Google products.

In spite of the current handset troubles, the world’s second-largest phone maker is pushing through with the Mate 30 phones in an event in Germany. These are the expected specs and features, according to what’s circulating online:

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Kirin 990 chipset

6.7-inch display

90Hz refresh rate

4,000 mAh battery

Curved screen with iPhone X-like bar notch

Circular quad-camera array

Triple lens front camera

8GB/12GB RAM

512GB storage

25-watt wireless charging

Leaker Evan Blass posted pictures of what may be the Huawei Mate 30 Pro along with a standard Mate 30 model, and a Mate 30 Lite, following Huawei convention.

The Mate 30 Pro

The Mate 30

The Mate 30 may have dual front cameras instead of the Pro's alleged triple camera setup. It will most likely carry the new Kirin 990 as well, and a smaller display than the Pro.

Mate 30 Lite

Colors for the Mate 30, which stand on the left, and the 30 Pro on the right:

Huawei has also confirmed that it's also launching the Huawei Watch GT 2 in the same event:

Just 1 day to go until we unveil the #HUAWEIWATCHGT2

Choose your favourite face to match your mood and switch it up to suit your lifestyle

business

fashion

sports

...and more.

19.09.19 MUNICH

https://t.co/9ugi5gXKAS#ExploreMore pic.twitter.com/PNztegu66c — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 18, 2019

Rumors also circulated that a smart TV sporting their new Harmony OS and a tablet will be presented at the event. The event can be livestreamed here. (READ: Despite new HarmonyOS, Huawei intends to stick to Android for its phones)

With a bleak US situation, Huawei has also looked to strengthen its ties in Europe, calling for support. "If Europe had its own ecosystem for smart devices, Huawei would use it... that would resolve the problem of European digital dependency" on the United States, current Huawei rotating executive chairman Eric Xu told a German newspaper. This comes amid a string of anti-trust cases levied against Google.

An Agence France-Presse report notes that Huawei's urging Europe to foster an alternative to Google and Apple. Europe is a market of 500 million "well-off consumers" that Huawei may be able to leverage as a "stronghold against American rivals," said the report. – Rappler.com