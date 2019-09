The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ was unveiled in August in New York. It launched in the Philippines on the same month, with the base Note 10 priced at P53,990; the Note 10+ 256GB at P60,990; and the Note 10+ 512GB at P72,990.

Check out what's inside the Note 10+ package as we unbox the device in the video above.

We've had the phone for a couple weeks now, so tune in for our review very soon. – Rappler.com