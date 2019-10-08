MANILA, Philippines – Angkas on Tuesday, October 8 received praise on Twitter after offering free rides along the LRT 2’s route from Tuesday to Thursday.

Parts of the train route are currently non-operational after fires hit the carriageway between the Katipunan and Anonas stations.

LOOK: Angkas helps commuters affected by the closed LRT2 stations by providing free rides from Santolan to Recto station and vice versa, Tuesday to Thursday, 8am-10am and 5pm-7pm. Photos courtesy of Angkas @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/tYnJHvO8iv — Loreben Tuquero (@reetuquero) October 8, 2019

People took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the app-enabled transportation service while at times making jokes at the expense of government agencies.

Government agencies including the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the Philippine Coast Guard have deployed extra public utility vehicles on the route.

Due to the length of the LRT2 repair period, said to last up to 9 months, and statements made by MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago on a recent transport strike, public reactions remain very critical. (READ: LRT2 to resume partial operations on October 8)

Here are some of the posts:

JUST IN:



Angkas has been rushed to the hospital due to severe back pains from carrying the responsibilities of the government https://t.co/J87wJZ4uEc — clarice (@iveronclarice) October 8, 2019

positive impact on public transport:



███████

███████

███████

███████

███████

███████

███████ ______________

Angkas this government https://t.co/8fBfrspsGc — Anissa V (@issaberds) October 8, 2019

User @meowchellao expresses disdain, saying that even if Angkas may not be the safest transport option, it may be the most ideal because of the current state of public transportation:

okay i think everyone agrees that Angkas isn’t exactly the safest commute option but with the current state of public transport, it’s bittersweet to say that it’s the best one out there. kudos to them pero sana mahiya naman yung govt kahit konti man lang dkksjskskskskskskksksbye https://t.co/TYPevus0jn — Mich Lao (@meowchellao) October 8, 2019

@claudinelalala says free rides shouldn't be the norm:

Syempre we commend @angkas for those free rides for commuters affected by LRT 2 limited ops. Pero that shouldn't be the norm. Wag tayo masanay na maging receiving end ng goodwill ng private sector on areas where the gov't fails to deliver. — Claud (@claudinelalala) October 8, 2019



More praise for the ride-hailing app:

Wow gotta give this to Angkas https://t.co/ppEyt1oF3P — Bea de Leon (@_beadel) October 8, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes, some just drive Angkas



Hindi talaga jan ang route ko, pero thank you for this @angkas https://t.co/4sG7ASA7LV — ʙʟᴀɴᴄʜᴇ (@blernch) October 8, 2019

Yooooo Angkas doing a good deed! https://t.co/qy6YniZxuo — Zeke (@zekelaurenio) October 8, 2019

Users also captured some of the scenes on the ground:

Look: pinilahan ng mga estudyante ang free ride ng angkas mula recto hangang santolan pic.twitter.com/G7AeF52nsY — GARY DE LEON (@GarryDeLeon) October 8, 2019

Angkas is giving free ride from Recto—Santolan huhuhu galing @angkas pic.twitter.com/Tah1fYEZuB — GAB (@Julyeaaaah) October 8, 2019

