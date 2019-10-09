MANILA, Philippines – OPPO officially launched the A5 2020 in the Philippine market to round up its A Series 2020 line-up.

The A5 phone will cost you around P10,990, and will go up against other midranged phones in the market such as Xiaomi’s Mi A3, the Vivo Y12, and the Realme 5.

The OPPO A5 features the following specs:

Snapdragon 665 chipset

4GB RAM

Up to 128GB storage

Adreno 610 GPU

6.5” Waterdrop Sunlight Screen

89% Screen to Body Ratio

1600 x 720 resolution

12MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle+ 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens

8MP Front Camera

4K shooting mode up to 30fps

Electronic Image Stablization and Gyroscope

5000 mAh Ultra Battery

Reverse Charging

Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers

USB Type C

Color OS 6 (based on Android 9 Pie)

Dual Sim + MicroSD up to 256GB

Colors: Dazzling White or Mirror Black

The OPPO A5 2020 is now available in all OPPO Concept and retail stores nationwide. – Rappler.com