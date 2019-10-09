OPPO A5 2020: Price, specs, features in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – OPPO officially launched the A5 2020 in the Philippine market to round up its A Series 2020 line-up.
The A5 phone will cost you around P10,990, and will go up against other midranged phones in the market such as Xiaomi’s Mi A3, the Vivo Y12, and the Realme 5.
The OPPO A5 features the following specs:
- Snapdragon 665 chipset
- 4GB RAM
- Up to 128GB storage
- Adreno 610 GPU
- 6.5” Waterdrop Sunlight Screen
- 89% Screen to Body Ratio
- 1600 x 720 resolution
- 12MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle+ 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4K shooting mode up to 30fps
- Electronic Image Stablization and Gyroscope
- 5000 mAh Ultra Battery
- Reverse Charging
- Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers
- USB Type C
- Color OS 6 (based on Android 9 Pie)
- Dual Sim + MicroSD up to 256GB
- Colors: Dazzling White or Mirror Black
The OPPO A5 2020 is now available in all OPPO Concept and retail stores nationwide. – Rappler.com