MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi on Friday, October 11, launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro, a smartphone with a 64MP primary camera, and pricing that starts at P11,490.

At the price, it competes with the OPPO A5 2020 (P10,990), Samsung Galaxy A30s (P12,990), and the Realme 5 Pro (P11,990).

Xiaomi touts the phone’s quad camera setup, highlighted by ultra-high resolution 64MP main shooter, and complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Macro cameras, which are cameras that let you get in really close to a photographic subject, appear to be becoming more common, with the Vivo V17 Pro – released a few days before the Note 8 Pro – also having the feature.

It’s also the first phone to have a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which Xiaomi says is more powerful than competing processors from other brands in a similar tier.

Here are the specs:

MediaTek Helio G90T processor

6GB RAM

6.53-inch full HD IPS display

Gorilla Glass 5

64GB/128GB storage + expandable storage via MicroSD

Quad camera array: 64MP f/1.8 main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor

20MP front camera

Dual SIM

Fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C

4500 mAh battery

18-watt quick charging

Android Pie with MIUI

Colors: forest green, mineral gray, pearl white

The phone will be available on October 12 at Mi Authorized Stores and Lazada. The 64GB variant is priced at P11,490 while the 128GB variant is priced at P12,990.

A base Redmi Note 8, which comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 48MP camera, will also be available at a starting price of P7,990 (3GB RAM/32GB storage). Currently, the only base Note 8 available is the P8,990 variant (4GB RAM/64GB storage). A P9,990 variant (4GB RAM/128GB storage) will also be available soon. – Rappler.com