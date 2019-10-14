ASUS ROG Phone II: Specs, features, price in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – ASUS’ ROG Phone II is hitting the Philippine market. Priced at P49,995, the gaming-centric successor to the first ROG Phone promises to be a high performing one with specs made for extensive “pro-level gaming experiences.”
The ASUS ROG Phone II would go head to head against Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 Pro, and Razer Phone 2, both of which are not yet easily available in the Philippines as of writing.
Here’s what you can expect from the ASUS ROG Phone II:
- Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Adreno 640 GPU
- GameCool II 3D Vapor-chamber cooling system
- 120hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR screen
- 6.59 inch display
- 6000mAh battery
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 512GB memory
- Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger II and Grip Press
- Dual Vibrators
- Custom USB-C
- ROG HyperCharge direct charging
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Front camera 24MP
- Main camera 48MP+13MP (125 degree ultrawide-angle)
- Dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra
A 12GB/1TB Ultimate Edition ROG Phone II is also available at P59,995 which will be released in November 2019. The ROG Phone II can be bought with special accessories such as a gamepad, desktop dock, and cooling device to enhance your gaming experience, available only in ROG concept stores. – Rappler.com