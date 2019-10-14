MANILA, Philippines – ASUS’ ROG Phone II is hitting the Philippine market. Priced at P49,995, the gaming-centric successor to the first ROG Phone promises to be a high performing one with specs made for extensive “pro-level gaming experiences.”

The ASUS ROG Phone II would go head to head against Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 Pro, and Razer Phone 2, both of which are not yet easily available in the Philippines as of writing.

Here’s what you can expect from the ASUS ROG Phone II:

Snapdragon 855 Plus

Adreno 640 GPU

GameCool II 3D Vapor-chamber cooling system

120hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR screen

6.59 inch display

6000mAh battery

12GB LPDDR4x RAM

512GB memory

Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger II and Grip Press

Dual Vibrators

Custom USB-C

ROG HyperCharge direct charging

3.5mm headphone jack

Front camera 24MP

Main camera 48MP+13MP (125 degree ultrawide-angle)

Dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra

A 12GB/1TB Ultimate Edition ROG Phone II is also available at P59,995 which will be released in November 2019. The ROG Phone II can be bought with special accessories such as a gamepad, desktop dock, and cooling device to enhance your gaming experience, available only in ROG concept stores. – Rappler.com