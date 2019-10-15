The Nokia 7.2 is coming to the Philippine market this October.

The midrange device promises high quality photos as it comes with a 48 megapixel (MP) triple camera that features Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS optics. Its portrait mode comes with unique ZEISS bokeh styles that allows users to be more creative with their photos.

The Nokia 7.2 competes with phones such as the Realme XT, Samsung Galaxy A50, Vivo Z1X and Xiaomi Mi A3.

In the international market, the 7.2 is being compared to the Pixel 3A.

Here’s what you can expect from the device:

Snapdragon Mobile 660

6GB Ram

128GB memory, uSD supports up to 512GB, Google Drive cloud storage

Dual SIM + SD card slots

6.3” FHD+ Waterdrop, PureDisplay screen

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on both sides

Main: 48MP ½” Quad pixel + 5MP Depth + 8MP Wide-Angle; ZEISS Optics

Front: 20 MP Quad Pixel; ZEISS Optics

3500 mAh

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack

Comes in Cyan Green and Charcoal

The Nokia 7.2 Charcoal in 6GB/128GB memory variant will arrive in the Philippines market on October 19 and the Cyan Green variant will be available by late October. It'll be priced at P15,990, according to Nokia Mobile store listings.

Promotions for early buyers

HMD will also be running promotions for those purchasing early, potentially giving buyers a second phone in the process.

Those who buy Nokia phones in participating stores from October 19 to October 20, can get either a Nokia 7.2, a Nokia 1, or Nokia 105 depending on what time they buy it.

See the schedule below:

October 19

Free Nokia 7.2 from 10:00AM to 10:30AM

Free Nokia 1 from 10:31AM to 12:00NN

Free Nokia 105 from 12:01 to 9:00PM

October 20

Free Nokia 105 from 10:00AM to 9:00PM

Below are the list of participating stores for the promotion:

Metro Manila

Glorietta 2

SM North EDSA

Robinsons Manila

SM Megamall

SM Mall of Asia

Luzon

SM Batangas

SM Rosales

SM Sta. Rosa

SM Urdaneta

Tiongsan Harrison Baguio

Visayas and Mindanao

Gaisano Mall of Davao

Gaisano Mall of Tagum

SM Iloilo

SM Cebu

Those buying online can receive a free Nokia 105 for every purchase on the Nokia official online stores of Lazada, Shopee, and MX Online.

HMD is also running a raffle draw where fans buying Nokia smartphones at any of the participating Nokia stores nationwide from October 18 until November 3 will get a raffle coupon.

HMD will be drawing for the following:

5 winners of Nokia 7.2

3 winners of Nokia 8.1

10 winners of Nokia 2.1

15 winners of Nokia 1

15 winners of Nokia 8110 4G

Raffle winners will be posted through the Nokia mobile Facebook page. – Rappler.com