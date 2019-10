MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro on Friday, October 11, equipped with a Mediatek Helio G90T processor and a 64MP camera.

The phone has been available since October 12 at Mi Authorized Stores and Lazada, with the 64GB variant priced at P11,490 while the 128GB variant is priced at P12,990.

Before you buy, check out what's in store for you as we unbox Xiaomi's latest budget unit.

You can also check out its specs here. – Rappler.com