MANILA, Philippines – Samsung refreshed their A-series in September, producing improved "S" versions of their phones released earlier in the year.

This includes the Samsung Galaxy A50s, which comes with an improved processor, and cameras with a higher resolution. Check it out as we see what's inside the A50s package, available now for P18,990. Click here for specs of the "S" versions of Samsung's A-series phones. – Rappler.com