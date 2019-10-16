Alienware, Dell’s gamer-centric brand, is officially launching in the Philippines.

This would mean their devices will be more accessible to the local market and full support would be provided to Alienware buyers. Alienware also announced it is launching the new m15 laptop in the Philippine market.

The m15 sports a new 15” design that features an all-magnesium chassis with smooth edges and narrow bezels. Its starting weight is 4.72 lbs. It also boasts high performance that can be sustained for hours due to a new Alienware Cryo-Tech 3.0 cooling system and “hyper-efficient” voltage regulation.

Full details of the available rigs haven’t been officially released, however here are some of the specs revealed at the event:

Variants with Intel processors

Variants with Nvidia GEForce GPUs

New Legend industrial design made of all-magnesium chassis

15” screen with 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate panels

Lightest variant is 4.7lbs

SSD-only storage

RGB LED AlienFx lighting

Re-engineered keyboard

Glass touchpad

Tobii eyetracking

VRM system for longer play time

Alienware Command Center software for better customization

The Alienware m15 will start at P149,990.00 and will be available on the third week of October.

Also featured at the launch event were the new G series laptops: G3 15 (P46,990), G5 15 (P68,990) and G7 15 (P113,990), and the new Dell G5 desktop (P57,990).

The laptops are already available while the desktop will be available by end of November. – Rappler.com