MANILA, Philippines – OPPO launched the Reno2 in the Philippines on Thursday, October 17.

It follows the Reno 10x Zoom, and the original Reno, released in mid-2019. While the Reno 10X Zoom is a flagship device priced at P45,990, the Reno2 is more of a follow-up for the original Reno. The original Reno has a dual camera setup and Snapdragon 710 chipset, while the Reno2 sports a quad camera system and a newer Snapdragon 730G chipset. The Reno2, set at P28,990, gets a small price bumb coming from the original Reno, which launched for P26,990.

The Reno2 touts a premium design, a quad camera array comprised of a standard, ultra-wide angle, telephoto, and monochrome shooters, and a stabilization feature it calls Ultra Steady Mode. It has 5x hybrid digital-optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. It's a downscaled version of the flagships Reno 10x Zoom's 10x hybrid digital-optical zoom and 60x digital zoom.

The phone's Ultra Steady Mode is smooth, using optical image stabilization and supporting a framerate of 60 frames-per-second when recording in the mode – although you can't zoom in and out as the phone locks to the main camera when using the feature. It also touts an Ultra Dark Mode for shooting in low light conditions.

Both the rear and front cameras can also use a bokeh feature that allows users to set the amount of bokeh a video will have. It also has an Audio Zoom feature that lets users amplify the sound of a subject as they zoom in on it, a feature we've seen in recent flagships such as Samsung.

It will also have 20-watt VOOC 3.0 fast-charging technology.

Here are the specs:

6.5-inch AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 6

Snapdragon 730G chipset

ColorOS 6.1 over Android 9

8GB RAM

256GB storage

48MP main + 13MP telephoto + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP monochrome

16MP front camera

In-dsiplay fingerprint scanner

4,000 mAh battery

Colors: sunset pink, luminous black

189 grams

USB Type-C

3.5mm audio port

Dual-SIM

A cheaper Reno2 F will also be available for P19,990. It has a quad-camera setup, electronic image stabilization, and a Mediatek Helio P70 chipset.

Pre-orders for both phones run from October 18 to 24, and will be officially available nationwide on October 25. At Globe, the Reno2 will be available on Plan 1,799 with no cash-out on October 24. For Smart, the Reno2 will be available on Smart Signature Plan M 1,499 with P7,500 cash out starting November 8. – Rappler.com