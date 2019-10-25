MANILA, Philippines – The Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit 2019 (ESGS 2019) has begun, Friday, October 25, kicking off a 3-day spectacle of all things videogaming.

Happening at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, ESGS 2019 will host casual tournaments across games such as Tekken 7, NBA 2K20, Mobile Legends and more; exhibition matches featuring gaming personalities; giant booths from the gaming's big brands such as Nintendo, ROG, and Lenovo; and a showcase of indie titles as well.

Entrance for ESGS is at P230 (1-day pass), with the event happening until Sunday, October 27.

If you're looking to check it out this weekend, we have a gallery for you, showing you what to expect at the event. Check it out:

Show first-timer Nintendo, brought to us be Southeast Asia Nintendo distributor Maxsoft, shows off their first-party titles, with people able to experience the Swich in its 3 different modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld.

Custom PC builders show off their chops at the show:

You can't have a Filipino game convention without NBA 2K – annually, among, if not the best-selling game in the country, owing to basketball and the NBA's popularity here:

Curiously, a number of Batman toys were on display at the event:

Local game developer Ranida Games' Bayani, a fighting game deeply inspired by Filipino culture and history, is on display:

Of course, cosplayers!

Here's the main stage where brand partners showcase their stuff and exhibition matches are held:

Quirky Filipino-made games are on display at the show's Indie Fiesta section:

It's not a games or tech convention until you see a) a driving game rig and b) someone using a VR device:

Here are some of the big brands' booth at the show:

ROG is showcasing its new ROG Phone II at the event as well:

Analog games are present as well with these board and card games:

There's merch too!

Or if you want to be the next gaming or streaming talent, here's your chance as well:

Events at the ESGS 2019 main stage will also be streamed on their Facebook page, in case you're not planning to make the trip this weekend. – Rappler.com