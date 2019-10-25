Huawei announced the prices and dates for its Huawei Mate 30 series, including its Mate 30 Pro.

The flagship Huawei phones will be competing with the Samsung Note 10 series, Oppo Reno’s 10x Zoom, and the latest iPhone 11 phones. The phone touts impressive camera specs and features, such as ultra-slow-mo recording capability at 7000+ frames per second, an ultra-curved screen, and the absence of buttons along the sides as it will rely on actions instead.

What’s also interesting about this launch will be the lack of Google apps on the phone.

With the U.S. disallowing Huawei from better access to Google apps, consumers will have to rely on what’s already packed into the phone or attempt to cross the lines with solutions presented online. These solutions are, of course, not official. It requires tinkering, and cannot be verified for safety.

With all that being said, here are the specs you can expect with the higher-end version of the Huawei Mate 30 series, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro:

6.53 inch display

FHD+ 2,400X1176 Resolution

Huawei Kirin 990 chipset

16-Core Mali G76 GPU

Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

EMUI10 OS (Based on the Android 10)

8 GB RAM

256 GB Memory that can support additional 256 GB memory card

Rear Camera: 40MP (Cine Camera, f/1.8 aperture) + 40MP (f/1.6 aperture, OIS) + 8MP (Telephoto Camera, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera

Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.0 aperture + 3D Depth Sensing Camera

4,500 mAh battery

HUAWEI Supercharge (Max 40W)

Wireless HUAWEI Supercharge (27 W)

USB Type C

Type-C Earjack

Available colors: Space Silver, Black

The device costs P50,990 and will be available for pre-order on October 28. Users can check this page out to register for updates.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 30 will be priced at P34,990, with more information available here. – Rappler.com