Pre-order for the Huawei Mate 30 series has begun and those interested in getting the Huawei phone immediately can pre-order theirs from October 28 to November 8, 2019. The pre-order promo includes a Huawei wireless charger and a Huawei wireless car charger.

The Huawei Mate 30 series will be competing with the likes of the Samsung Note10 series and the latest iPhone 11 phones – the Pro version specifically. The base Mate 30's closest competitions, price-wise, include the OPPO Reno2 at P28,990, and the Samsung Galaxy S10e at P39,990. Many are interested in seeing how the new Huawei mobile ecosystem will turn out after the manufacturer lost their Google Android license and key Google services due to a US government order.

At the Huawei Mate 30 launch in the Philippines, Huawei appears to be starting to push for Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) – the ecosystem that will serve as the replacement for Google services should the US issues remain unresolved. George Li, head of Huawei's consumer business division, discussed how HMS is gearing up to cater to the needs of users in the mobile office space, smart home, fitness and health, entertainment, and travel.

He said they'll be bringing in more of these "ecosystem products" to the country. “With HMS at the core of our extensive product lineup, we are gradually building a stronger and smarter ecosystem that fulfills a wide variety of roles depending on the situation," he said.

The standard Huawei Mate 30 is similar to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s specs. But for a more detailed look, here’s a rundown of what to expect from the Mate 30:

6.62 inches display

FHD+ 2340 X 1080

Huawei Kirin 990 Chipset

16-Core Mali G76 GPU

Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

EMUI10 OS (Based on Android 10)

8GB RAM

128GB Memory that can support up to 256 GB memory

Rear Camera: 40 MP (Supersensing Camera, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultrawide Angle Camera, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto camera, f/2.4 aperture, OIS)

Front Camera: 24MP, f2.0 aperture

4,200 mAh

HUAWEI SuperCharge (Max 40 W)

Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge (27 W)

USB Type-C

3.5 mm earjack

Available colors: space silver, black

The Mate 30 Pro has curved front glass while the base Mate 30 has a flat screen. The Mate 30's screen is bigger. The Mate 30 has a triple camera setup while the Pro has a quad-camera setup. What's lacking in the Mate 30 are the 3D depth-sensing camera and the ability to shoot 4K video at 60fps and 7680fps ultra slow-mo. The Mate 30 Pro also has the superior battery.

The base Mate 30 is currently priced at P34,990 while the Pro version of the phone costs P50,990. To pre-order and read more about the Mate 30 series, check out this site. Huawei is also including a 2-year warranty, 1-time screen replacement within the first 3 months of purchase, door-to-door pick up and drop off of phones for repair, and what Huawei calls a VIP hotline for support. To know more about the pre-order promo, you can click here. – Rappler.com