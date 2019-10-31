The Realme XT is now available for pre-order in the Philippines. Touted as the smartphone with the first 64MP quad camera technology, the Realme XT promises an all-performing camera at a fraction of the price of most flagship phones today.

The Realme XT comes at only PHP 16,990. At this price range it competes with the Honor 10, the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, the Huawei Nova 5T, and the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Here’s what you can expect from the Realme XT:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Processor

128 GB storage (can be expanded up to 256 GB)

ColorOS6 (Based on Android P)

8GB Ram

FHD+ 6.4 inch dew-drop display

2340x1080 resolution

Gorilla Glass 5 screen

Rear Camera: 64+8+2+2 MP Quad Camera

Front Camera: 16MP

4K video at 30fps available

4000mAh

20w VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (full charge in 80 mins)

3.5mm headset jack

Colors: Pearl White, Pearl Blue

Pre-orders are available from October 29 to November 8 at any Realme store. The phone is also available on Lazada. – Rappler.com