MANILA, Philippines – We got our hands on the new iPhones this week: the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

These phones have been out in the US and other markets since September, but now they're finally here. Given the continued hype – deserved or not – the phones finally make their way to the Philippine market in late October. Check them out as we unbox the 3 units here.

We'd also like to thank Globe for lending us the phones. Click here to check out Globe's offers if you're in the market for these. – Rappler.com