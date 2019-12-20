MANILA, Philippines – With flagships becoming more expensive in recent years, the competition in the budget smartphone segment has been heating up with top manufacturers offering bang-for-your-buck handsets that are easy to recommend.

This year saw more than a handful of them push the envelope with what’s possible in this price range, redefining what it is to be a budget phone in this technological generation.

Here are our picks:

Realme 5

Price at launch: starts at P6,990

We can’t include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 without also including the Realme 5, which have drawn comparisons for having similar specs.

Both house four rear cameras, a Snapdragon 665 chip, and up to 128GB of storage. The Realme 5, however, has a slightly larger display and a bigger battery capacity while the Redmi Note 8 has an edge in the megapixel count of its rear cameras.

Huawei Y6s

Price: P6,990

Touting an octa-core Helio P35 chip and 64GB of storage, Huawei’s latest entry-level offering, the Huawei Y6s is no slouch with regards to performance and storage space at this price point. Plus, it has Android support so you don’t have to worry about working around a new operating system or missing out on important updates.

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Price: P9,990

The Samsung Galaxy A20s doesn’t break any new ground in this price segment, but it touts some neat features at an affordable price, including an elegant design, a vibrant 6.5-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 4000mAh battery. Though, it’s far from being the fastest or most powerful option, it’s a solid choice for those who want a taste of premium features at a budget price.

Vivo Y12

Price at launch: P7,990

Those in the market for a phone with long battery life may want to consider the Vivo Y12, which has a 5000mAh battery under the hood. The handset also features 3 rear cameras and a 6.35-inch all-screen display that is only broken up by a small teardrop notch.

OPPO A5s

Price at launch: P6,990

While not as capable performance-wise with other entries from this list, the OPPO A5s has an attractive design and good battery life. It’s dual rear shooters aren’t too shabby as well, adding more value to the package.

TOP CHOICE: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Price at launch: starts at P7,990

When it comes to producing capable smartphones at prices that are almost impossible to match, there seems to be no beating Xiaomi. Case in point, the Redmi Note 8, a budget smartphone that features a stellar quad-camera setup, a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, up to 128GB of internal storage, a sizeable display, and a 4000mAh battery. Hard-to-beat specs for the price. – Rappler.com