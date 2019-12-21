MANILA, Philippines – Not everyone can afford to spend P50,000 or more for a flagship smartphone, but the good news is that there are now a lot of cheaper alternatives that can promise the same, if not a similar experience.

If you don’t mind missing out on today’s latest smartphone innovations, then you can’t go wrong with any of our picks below.

Vivo V17 Pro

Price at launch: P21,999

If camera is what you’re after, the Vivo V17 Pro has you covered, touting 4 rear cameras and 2 pop-up selfie cameras. It’s also got an immersive bezel- and notch-less display.

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Price at launch: P22,590

The Huawei Nova 5 Pro ticks all the boxes when it comes to what we usually expect of an upper midrange smartphone: a 6.39-inch OLED display, their top-of-the-line Kirin 980 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It’s also powered by a 3,500mAh battery that Huawei touts can go from 0% to 85% in just 30 minutes.

Great hardware but any Huawei purchase this year will need a little disclaimer. This one has Android onboard but be on the lookout for possible news that may affect it.

OPPO Reno 2

Price at launch: P28,990

While the the OPPO Reno 2 is not all that different from other options from this list spec-wise, it’s rich in camera features. It sports a 48MP quad-camera setup with 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom, as well as a unique “shark-fin” pop-up selfie camera.

TOP CHOICE: OnePlus 7T

Price at launch: P32,990

The OnePlus 7T is arguably one of the best smartphones you could get this year, offering a high-end smartphone experience at a fraction of some of the most popular flagships’ prices. It’s got all the bells and whistles in this price segment, including a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 3,800mAh battery, and triple rear camera setup. Its biggest selling point, however, is its 6.55-inch AMOLED display which boasts a silky smooth 90Hz refresh rate. – Rappler.com