The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held annually in Las Vegas is where we usually get to catch a glimpse of what future products will be like, ranging from the weird to the innovative. Sure, not all of them will hit the market, but it’s always fun to check out what products and inventions are influencing the current and future technological trends.

Here are some of them:

Samsung Sero

If you can’t get enough of TikTok videos or your friends’ Instagram Stories, then Samsung’s latest TV, called Sero, might be just for you. See, unlike other TVs, the 43-inch Sero rotates vertically, allowing you to enjoy content shot in portrait mode without black bars on the side. What’s interesting is that you can sync your Galaxy phone to it so that it automatically mirrors its orientation.

OnePlus Concept One

The OnePlus Concept One is a concept phone that can hide its rear-facing cameras when they are not in use. The phone’s lenses are covered by what OnePlus calls "electrochromic glass" that can turn opaque when the camera app is closed and can turn transparent when it's open. What’s more is that the glass also serves as a neutral density filter, which can let you reduce the intensity of light when shooting.

Inupathy smart harness

While technology is not yet advanced enough to let us talk to our dogs, we can at least know how they are feeling with Inupathy, a smart harness from Japanese company Langualess. The device measures your dog’s heart rate and analyzes this data to determine if it is feeling stressed, interested, nervous, relaxed, happy, or excited.

Alienware Concept UFO

Dell’s Alienware Concept UFO is essentially a portable gaming system that combines the form factor of the Nintendo Switch with the power of a PC. It consists of an 8-inch tablet running Windows 10, two controllers that can be attached through a magnetic rail system, and a dock that lets it be hooked up to a larger display. Similar to the Switch, the tablet also has a kickstand at the back in case you want to play it with the controllers detached.

Nreal Light

The Nreal Light is a pair of augmented reality glasses that lets you pin and run apps in your environment. Using the company’s so-called Nebula user interface, you can, for instance, watch a YouTube video on one side of the room while you check emails on opposite side. The best part is you don’t need a big rig to use the device as it can be tethered to any Android smartphone that houses a Snapdragon 855 chipset and supports USB-C.

Opte beauty wand

Developed by Procter and Gamble, the Opte Precision Skincare System offers an easy way to get rid of imperfections in your skin without the use of traditional beauty products. The device is described as a handheld printer that shoots out pigment to hide age spots and blemishes based on scans of your face, using the tiny cameras it comes equipped with.

Manta5 hydrofoil bike

The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 is an electric bike that you can ride on water. Yes, you read that right. Developed by New Zealand-based company Manta 5, the bike has carbon fiber wings called foils, which allow it to cruise on water. It also ships with an electric engine that lets you use the bike for longer distances.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

HP unveiled that it was updating its recently-released Elite Dragonfly laptop by adding 5G connectivity, allowing you to stay connected while on the go. It’s also shipping with a built-in Tile tracker, which will help you locate your notebook in case it goes missing.

Lovot

Turning a lot of heads at the showfloor, Lovot is the latest companion robot designed by Japanese startup Groove X. The cute little robot reportedly has 50 on-board sensors and multiple CPUs, allowing it to use machine learning to learn your behavior and know how you want to interact with it.

Townew trash can

The townew trash can from Knectek Labs is a trash can that can seal and replace trash bags for you with just a push of a button. You can also open the can’s lid without touching it. All you have to do is wave your hand as the device has infrared sensors that detect movement. – Rappler.com