What’s on your list of can’t miss games this year? With an entire generation growing up on the PlayStation 1, we’re betting many of you have the remakes for Final Fantasy VII and Resident Evil 3 on that list. With the resurgent Keanu Reeves making noise at last year’s E3, Cyberpunk 2077 will likely figure in many a gamer’s wishlist as well.

We’ve certainly jotted down those three on ours. Here’s our complete list:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

First, the bad news: it’s been delayed. The good news: the delay is just one month, moving the initial release date from March to April. For more than a decade, the game’s transitioned from vaporware to actual real game, with stints in development hell in between. Now we’re just about 3 months away from playing as Cloud Strife and the gang again.

Cyberpunk 2077

Here’s one that’s suffered a longer delay. Instead of April, we’ll be seeing the gritty, neon-lit, Black Mirror-esque future reality of Cyberpunk 2077 in September. As the next big game from CD Projekt Red, we’re excited to see the guys flesh out a sci-fi universe with the same kind of love it did with the medieval trappings of The Witcher series.

Doom Eternal

Doom, the granddaddy of first-person shooters, rebooted in 2016, resulting in one of the most hellacious shooting experiences of that year. Now, the franchise seeks to up the adrenaline even more with Doom Eternal, the first game to be developed on id Software’s new id Tech 7 engine. We’re a sucker for new graphical tricks, so we’re excited for this one for the new engine alone.

Resident Evil 3 remake

Looks like April is shaping up to be the month of the PlayStation remake. More than a year after the Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom naturally follows it up with the next game in the series, Resident Evil 3, known for its big, bad boss, Nemesis, and also for heroine Jill Valentine’s iconic blue tube top get-up.

The Last Of Us: Part II

Back when the PlayStation 4 was a wee lad, it was 2014’s The Last Of Us: Remastered that helped the console become a must-own. The post-apocalyptic tale of Joel and Ellie in a world ravaged by a kind of fungus that turns people into zombies was a milestone in videogame storytelling. Now, just as the PlayStation 4 rides off into the sunset, it’s the sequel that will be accompanying it.

Marvel’s Avengers

Spider-Man for the PS4 in 2018 was a hit title. Now, you get to play as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and several other Avengers. It’s from a different developer but given the standards set by Spider-Man, we’re pretty hopeful that this game is going to do its best to live up to that.

Half-Life: Alyx

No, it’s not Half-Life 3. But just based on what developer Valve has shown so far, this might just be the game that will make us genuinely want a VR headset. Or not. Those headcrabs leaping on to your face in VR has at least one developer unable to deal.

Baldur’s Gate 3

It appears it’s not only classic PlayStation gems that are getting a new lease on life this year. Baldur’s Gate, the hardcore PC RPG hit of the early 2000s, returns, under the stewardship of no less than Larian Studios – the studio behind the acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin II. It’d be interesting to see the studio take on the darker tone of the Baldur’s Gate series, and bring the series up to speed.

Crusader Kings III

This one is a little bit more niche. This grand strategy game allows you to play as royalty, of differing tiers, in medieval Europe, with the ultimate goal of becoming a king controlling a large swath of the continent. The last game in the series came out in 2012, so we’re looking forward to upgraded graphics and hopefully, tools to make the game more accessible this time around.

Godfall

Hungry for a fresh IP? All these remakes and sequels can certainly make one clamor for a brand new title, and Godfall is looking like it could sate that hunger. The top reason: it’s one of the first games confirmed for the PlayStation 5. The high-fantasy setting of the title might just be the perfect showpiece for the new console.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

It’s not just Sony with a new console this year. Microsoft is lining up its Xbox Series X too, which may be looking at a holiday release as well. One of the first games we have for it is Hellblade II, the sequel to the 2018 psychological action thriller featuring a female Celtic warrior in a world steeped in Norse mythology. It’s looking as disturbing as ever. – Raooker,cin