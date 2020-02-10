Buyer’s guide: January 2020 phones
MANILA, Philippines – The year was off to a slow start when it comes to smartphone releases, with a lot of brands likely saving their best and biggest offerings for much later. However, this doesn’t mean the month of January was a total bust as it still saw the launch of a couple of worthwhile devices in the budget and mid-range segment.
Here they are:
Nokia 2.3
- Processor: MediaTek Helio A22
- RAM: 2GB
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Camera: 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor dual rear cameras
- Price: P5,990
Realme 5i
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE
RAM: 3GB
Battery: 5,000mAh
Camera: 12MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP portrait + 2MP macro quadruple rear cameras, 8MP front camera
Price: P6,990
Honor 20 Lite
Processor: Kirin 710F
RAM: 4GB
Battery: 3,400mAh
Camera: 24MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 + 2MP triple rear cameras
Price: P9,990
Huawei Y9s
Processor: Kirin 710F
RAM: 6GB
Battery: 4,000mAh
Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide + 2MP f/2.4 triple rear cameras
Price: P13,990
