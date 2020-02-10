MANILA, Philippines – The year was off to a slow start when it comes to smartphone releases, with a lot of brands likely saving their best and biggest offerings for much later. However, this doesn’t mean the month of January was a total bust as it still saw the launch of a couple of worthwhile devices in the budget and mid-range segment.

Here they are:

Nokia 2.3

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

RAM: 2GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor dual rear cameras

Price: P5,990

Realme 5i

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE

RAM: 3GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Camera: 12MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP portrait + 2MP macro quadruple rear cameras, 8MP front camera

Price: P6,990

Honor 20 Lite

Processor: Kirin 710F

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 3,400mAh

Camera: 24MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 + 2MP triple rear cameras

Price: P9,990

Huawei Y9s

Processor: Kirin 710F

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 4,000mAh

Camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide + 2MP f/2.4 triple rear cameras

Price: P13,990

