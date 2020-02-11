SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Samsung launched their new flagship, the S20 on Tuesday, February 11, US time at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Three variants are available this time around for the S line, a jump-up from the usual base and Plus models from S phones past. Topping the range is the S20 Ultra, which sports a 100x "space zoom" camera, a 6.9-inch screen, a Snapdragon 865 (US models) or Samsung Exynos 990 (Philippines and other regions), and up to 16GB of RAM.

Check out our video above for a quick round of the new models' specs and features. – Rappler.com