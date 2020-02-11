SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Samsung launched their new Galaxy S phones, the Galaxy S20, on Tuesday, February 11.

Three models were revealed: the base S20, the Plus, and Ultra, all of which have either a Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990 chipset. The Ultra is top-of-the-line, sporting a 100x zoom camera, up to 16GB of RAM, a 6.9-inch screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Check out these phones through these photos here.

These are the 3 below:

The base has a 6.2-inch screen, a 6.7-inch screen for the Plus, and 6.9-inch screen for the Ultra.

The base model here is pictured in the cosmic pink color:

These are some of the colors available for S20 cases:

The S20 Plus, pictured below, has four rear cameras: a wide, ultrawide, tele, and an image depth camera. The base S20 lacks the image depth camera, while the Ultra has the benefit of a 100x zoom camera.

The S20 Ultra's camera app is shown below:

The boxy housing for the camera follows recent design trends. Below, it can be seen jutting out from the body.

The Ultra comes in this glossy black finish:

It will have a tiny punch-hole in the middle-top portion of the screen, moving away from the side-positioned front cameras of the S10:

– Rappler.com