SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Samsung launched their new S20 flagship line on Tuesday, February 11, US time. This year, there are 3 variants of the S phones, headlined by the range-topping S20 Ultra with its 6.9-inch screen, RAM of up to 16GB, and Snapdragon 865 (US) or Samsung Exynos 990 chip (Philippines, other markets).

You can check out how the 3 models, specifically the Philippine variants, compare in the chart below. Key differences include the camera, the screen size, and the RAM options.

– Rappler.com